How Loki Just Set Up Marvel’s Blade

Loki episode 4 had more twists, turns, and big reveals than fans can process all at once - and that includes one reference that has set the stage for Marvel's Blade to arrive in theaters. Warning: Loki Episode 4 SPOILERS Follow! During the fourth episode of Loki, "The Nexus Event" Tom Hiddleston's Loki and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) escape annihilation on Lamentis-1 only to be once again arrested by the Time Variance Authority. While the TVA is holding the two Loki variants in custody, agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) has a heart to heart with his superior Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and makes a key reveal about the Marvel Cinematic Universe...

Mobius locks his Loki variant away in a Time Cell (where he's visited by an old friend), but when he wants to interrogate Sylvie, Ravonna shuts him down. Mobius stakes a stroll past Sylvie's cell anyway, but Hunter B-15 is staunchly on guard at her post. In an attempt to make some friendly small talk, Mobius asks Hunter B-15 the following:

"You know, we've brought in Kree, Titans, Vampires... Why is it the two orphaned demigods are such a pain in the ass?"

Two of the races Mobius admits to having detained are established in the MCU: the Kree have been in Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel and Agents of SHIELD; Thanos came from the planet Titan. However, this is the first time vampires have been mentioned as a species that's active in the MCU, and Blade is clearly the section of the franchise that will explore that dark world of the undead.

It makes sense that vampires are a problem for the TVA: the eternal life thing would offer so many greater opportunities to veer off the Sacred Timeline or learn a way to disrupt it in some way. The same goes for variants of key figures on the Sacred Timeline that may have been vampirized in one reality or another. Loki was the last place we expected to see Marvel first tee its Blade reboot up with an in-universe reference... but here we are.

Right now, Marvel's Blade doesn't have an announced released date. It's been speculated that an "Untitled Marvel Movie" that moved from October 2022 release to October 2023 is in fact Blade, presumably because Marvel Studios wants the horror-themed film to be released during Halloween season. Rumors suggest that the new Blade movie could be about Blade training his daughter in the art of slaying the undead. Luke Cage star Mahershala Ali is starring the MCU version of Blade, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen) handling the script.

