Last Call for 35% off Loot Crate Subscriptions Including April’s Artifacts Crate

Loot Crate has been offering a steady stream of discounts since the beginning of 2018, but they’re in the midst of a 35% off deal that surpasses anything that has come before. You have until tomorrow, April 20th, at 11:59 pm PST to take advantage. It’s good on all subscription crates of any length (1,3,6, or 12 months) and everyone (new, returning, or upgrading accounts) is eligible. All you need to do is pick a crate and use the code SPRINGHIGHER at checkout.

However, if you want to get started with April’s “Artifacts” crate, you have only hours to make your decision. Signups end tonight, April 19th, at 9pm PST. The Artifacts crate will include items from Marvel’s Avengers, The Legend of Zelda, and Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal. There will also be a Lord of the Rings exclusive figure from Weta Workshop that you can learn all about right here.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, Loot Crate is a subscription service that sends you a mysterious box of exclusive goodies that includes toys and apparel that are based on a revolving theme. It’s like getting a surprise Christmas gift box full of nerdy items each month!

As noted, there are crate options for just about everyone. In addition to the standard crate, there are also crates for anime fans, gaming fans, apparel crates, and more. Just keep in mind that the 35% off discount doesn’t apply to Loot Remix crates or Limited Edition crates like the awesome God of War edition they currently have running to tie into the new PlayStation 4 release.

