Exclusive Catwoman The Batman Loungefly Backpack Is On Sale Now

Loungefly dropped massive wave of new backpacks, wallets, keychains and pins on March 1st with designs covering a wide range of pop culture fandoms from Disney to the NBA to Blues Clues. However, the mini-backpacks based on Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and DC’s The Batman are definitely standout items. To top it all off, they followed these releases up with a new exclusive mini backpack inspired by Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman costume that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with free US shipping a release happening at some point later this month.

As for Doctor Strange 2, you can pre-order the mini backpack and matching wallet here at Entertainment Earth for $75 and $40 respectively. Loungefly went all out with this design featuring Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Wong, and America Chavez. What’s more, the spell Doctor Strange is casting glows in the dark and the interior lining has an Eye of Agamotto print.

The mini backpack based on Matt Reeves’ The Batman is simpler with an armor-style design, the “I am the Shadows” quote on the back, and a Batman-themed interior lining. You can pre-order the backpack and matching wallet here at Entertainment Earth for $80 and $40 respectively.

As for the bulk of the new Loungefly releases, you can shop them all right here at Entertainment Earth sorted by newly added items. A complete (and very long) list of the new items can be found below.

