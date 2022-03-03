Exclusive Catwoman The Batman Loungefly Backpack Is On Sale Now

Loungefly dropped massive wave of new backpacks, wallets, keychains and pins on March 1st with designs covering a wide range of pop culture fandoms from Disney to the NBA to Blues Clues. However, the mini-backpacks based on Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and DC’s The Batman are definitely standout items. To top it all off, they followed these releases up with a new exclusive mini backpack inspired by Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman costume that you can pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 with free US shipping a release happening at some point later this month.
As for Doctor Strange 2, you can pre-order the mini backpack and matching wallet here at Entertainment Earth for $75 and $40 respectively. Loungefly went all out with this design featuring Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, Wong, and America Chavez. What’s more, the spell Doctor Strange is casting glows in the dark and the interior lining has an Eye of Agamotto print.
The mini backpack based on Matt Reeves’ The Batman is simpler with an armor-style design, the “I am the Shadows” quote on the back, and a Batman-themed interior lining. You can pre-order the backpack and matching wallet here at Entertainment Earth for $80 and $40 respectively.
As for the bulk of the new Loungefly releases, you can shop them all right here at Entertainment Earth sorted by newly added items. A complete (and very long) list of the new items can be found below.
Backpacks, Wallets, and Purses:
- The Batman Cosplay Mini-Backpack
- The Batman Cosplay Zip-Around Wallet
- Harry Potter Trilogy Triple Pocket Mini-Backpack
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Zip-Around Wallet
- Dr. Strange Multiverse Mini-Backpack
- Dr. Strange Multiverse Wallet
- NBA Los Angeles Lakers Debossed Logo Mini-Backpack
- NBA Los Angeles Lakers Basketball Mini-Backpack
- NBA Chicago Bulls Debossed Logo Mini-Backpack
- NBA Chicago Bulls Basketball Mini-Backpack
- NBA Boston Celtics Debossed Logo Mini-Backpack
- NBA Boston Celtics Basketball Mini-Backpack
- NBA New York Knicks Debossed Logo Mini-Backpack
- NBA New York Knicks Basketball Mini-Backpack
- NBA Brooklyn Nets Debossed Logo Mini-Backpack
- NBA Brooklyn Nets Basketball Mini-Backpack
- NBA Philadelphia 76ers Debossed Logo Mini-Backpack
- NBA Philadelphia 76ers Basketball Mini-Backpack
- NBA Los Angeles Lakers Debossed Logo Crossbody Purse
- NBA Los Angeles Lakers Snap Wallet
- NBA Chicago Bulls Logo Wallet
- NBA New York Knicks Logo Wallet
- NBA Brooklyn Nets Logo Wallet
- NBA Philadelphia 76ers Logo Wallet
- Blue’s Clues Blue Cosplay Mini-Backpack
- SpongeBob SquarePants Pastel Jellyfishing Zip-Around Wallet
- Blue’s Clues Handy Dandy Notebook Zip-Around Wallet
- Valfre Double Heart Mini-Backpack
- Valfre Tattoo Print Zip-Around Wallet
- Winnie the Pooh Gingham Mini-Backpack
- Winnie the Pooh Tigger Cosplay Mini-Backpack
- The Jungle Book Bare Necessities Mini-Backpack
- Mulan Light-Up Castle Mini-Backpack
- Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Mini-Backpack
- Donald Duck Cosplay Mini-Backpack
- Disney Princess Tattoo Art Mini-Backpack
- Toy Story Woody and Bo Peep Moment Backpack
- The Emperor’s New Groove Yzma Villain Scene
- Turning Red Cosplay Mini-Backpack
- Winnie the Pooh Gingham Crossbody Purse
- Mulan Castle Cinch Crossbody Purse
- Donald Duck Cosplay Crossbody Purse
- Disney Princess Tattoo Art Crossbody Purse
- Winnie the Pooh Gingham Wallet
- Winnie the Pooh Tigger Cosplay Flap Wallet
- The Jungle Book Bare Necessities Zip-Around Wallet
- Mulan Castle Zip-Around Wallet
- Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Zip-Around Wallet
- Donald Duck Cosplay Wallet
- Disney Princess Tattoo Art Zip-Around Wallet
- Toy Story Woody and Bo Peep Moment Wallet
- The Emperor’s New Groove Yzma Kitty Zip-Around Wallet
- Turning Red Cosplay Wallet
Accessories and Pins:
- Toy Story Ferris Wheel Enamel Key Chain
- Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Enamel Key Chain
- Winnie the Pooh Picnic Scene Enamel Key Chain
- Disney Princesses Mulan Tattoo Enamel Key Chain
- Toy Story Ferris Wheel Lanyard with Cardholder
- Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Lanyard with Cardholder
- Winnie the Pooh Picnic Scene Lanyard with Cardholder
- Disney Princess Tattoo Enamel Pin 4-Pack and Lanyard Set
- The Jungle Book Baloo and Mowgli 3-Inch Collector Enamel Pin
- Mulan Castle 3-Inch Glow-in-the-Dark Collector Enamel Pin
- Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure 3-Inch Collector Enamel Pin
- The Emperor’s New Groove Yzma Cat 3-Inch Collector Pin
- Toy Story Hearts Random Blind Box Enamel Pin Case of 12
- Toy Story Amusement Park Enamel Pin 4-Pack
- Lilo Stitch Space Adventure Random Blind Box Pin Case of 12
- Lilo and Stitch Space Adventure Enamel Pin 4-Pack
- Winnie the Pooh Gingham Random Blind Box Enamel Pin Case 12
- Winnie the Pooh Picnic Scene Enamel Pin 4-Pack
- Disney Princess Tattoo Random Blind Box Enamel Pin Case 12