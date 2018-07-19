Luke Cage Has Perfect Response to Dabbing Criticism

Although the first season of Luke Cage fizzled out over the course of the back half of the season, season two came firing out of the gates and ended up being one of Netflix’s most consistent shows yet.

One of the most talked about parts of the season wasn’t the fights nor the big twist ending. Rather, it came in the very first episode as Luke (Mike Colter) looked into the camera of a bystander and dabbed for the whole world to see.

In the weeks since the show’s premiere has passed, the social media crew at Netflix must have gotten tired of all of the dabbing disses flodding their mentions because today, they took to Twitter to post the perfect response to the dabbing criticisms.

Heard y’all loud and clear. pic.twitter.com/HEv4RkYGvO — Luke Cage (@LukeCage) July 18, 2018

In a Photoshopped tombstone, the @LukeCage account tweeted “Heard y’all loud and clear.” In the age of social media, what a perfect response to criticism.

After the glowing reviews for Luke Cage season two continued to flow in, showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker piped in with a response nad the well-received season.

“For me, everything is music, so I think there’s basically two different types of showrunners. Either you’re a Quincy Jones type or you’re a Phil Spector type,” Coker explained.

“Phil Spector, of course, beyond being a murderer ,was a brilliant [laughs] — as a producer, was very much a Svengali, ‘it’s all about me, you do what I say,’ the singer is only the implement of his genius. That’s not me. I’m more like the Quincy Jones type, which is different, in that you basically — Quincy Jones produced Ray Charles, produced Michael Jackson, produced Frank Sinatra all differently. And basically built everything around the star.

“So you basically treat — in this case, [Luke Cage actor] Mike Colter is your lead singer. And so you basically just try to make all the pieces fit, and you treat every single actor the same in that way.”

Luke Cage season two is currently certified fresh with an 84% on the review-aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes.

All episodes of Luke Cage are now streaming on Netflix.