‘Luke Cage’ Star Mike Colter is Now on Twitter

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Luke Cage has officially joined Twitter.

Mike Colter joined Twitter earlier this week, marking his first appearance on social media. The actor’s account can be found at twitter.com/realmikecolter as his Twitter handle reads, “@realmikecolter“.

While the account was completely silent at first, Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter sent a tweet to her Defenders co-star saying, “Yo tweet something!” Colter responded, “Don’t be tweeting at me!! I’m watching # DaveChappelle new shows on # Netflix he’s gannngsteeeerrrrrrr!!

Ritter promptly responded by sharing a photo of herself and Colter and directing Twitter users his way, demanding they bug him for coffee. “I have a great response for you but Twitter 2018 ain’t ready,” Colter wrote back.

Mike is finally on twitter – bug him for coffee @realmikecolter pic.twitter.com/8PNZkGe4cV — krysten ritter (@Krystenritter) January 12, 2018

Colter, a Columbia, South Carolina native, took on the role of Luke Cage during the first season of Jessica Jones on Netflix. He would go on to reprise the role in a standalone season of Luke Cage (which has a second season on the way) and Marvel’s Netflix ensemble series The Defenders. He and the rest of the actors portraying Marvel heroes on Netflix are not expected to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War film.

Outside of Luke Cage, Colter has a long acting resume. The actor showed up in Men in Black III, Million Dollar Baby, and will soon be appearing in a film titled Extinction as a character named David. In Extinction, a father has a recurring dream of losing his family. His nightmare turns into reality when the planet is invaded by a force bent on destruction. Fighting for their lives, he comes to realize an unknown strength to keep them safe from harm.

Be sure to go give Mike Colter a warm welcome to social media by tweeting @realmikecolter and maybe he’ll offer up some clues on what to expect from the second season of Luke Cage!

Luke Cage Season Two is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2018.