Luke Cage Star Mike Colter Open to Return for Season 3

It’s been nearly a year since Luke Cage and Iron Fist were cancelled by Netflix, heralding the beginning of the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s tenure on the platform. But after two seasons as the hero of Harlem, actor Mike Colter isn’t quite ready to say goodbye to Power Man.

While promoting his new CBS series Evil at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, Colter addressed questions of a return to Marvel Television. And while he is open to play Luke Cage in a future project, he’s still protective over what kind of portrayal Marvel would be interested in.

“Anything’s possible. It’s all about scheduling. It’s nice to be gainfully employed doing something that I really love and a change of character completely,” Colter said before adding, “I’d really need to see where he’s going and what the storyline would be. Everyone has questions about where he was going to go in season three. At this point, we’d be starting not from scratch, but I need to see where he’s going.”

Colter added that he’s more concerned with his craft and how he can continue to evolve in his career, though he’s not opposed to returning to the role that put him on the map in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“As an actor, we’re always looking to do different things so as long as you’re gainfully employed and doing something that stimulates you, you’re not always looking in your rearview mirror trying to figure out what else you can be doing with the character you’ve already played. So I’m more concerned about the future than the past, but I’m always open to doing something again. Then again, things happen.”

This attitude inform’s his feelings about the character of Luke Cage; while he would like to portray the hero in the future if the project is worth it, he also understands that Marvel can also reboot the character with another actor in the role.

“Marvel could recast, they could do anything they want with that project,” Colter said. “They could do anything they want with it. It is their right.

Colter’s new series Evil premieres this fall on CBS.

[h/t /Film]