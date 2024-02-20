Madame Web Director S.J. Clarkson Spotlight Interview | Phase Zero

Following the release of Madame Web, the Phase Zero podcast published its latest Spotlight episode with the film's director S.J. Clarkson. Clarkson, who previously helmed episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones and The Defenders series, opened up about working on the Spider-Man spinoff film in Sony's Marvel franchise. With the film available to watch in theaters, spoilers became fair game. The Phase Zero crew talked about the film's costumes, plot, ending, deleted scenes, and more with the director.

"It's obviously a big, massive movie, so that's kind of different," Clarkson said, comparing the Madame Web movie to television work on previous Marvel shows. "But I must say that I'm so grateful that I got to dip my toe into the Marvel universe with [Jessica Jones] because I had a little bit of a foundation there. I had a little bit of familiarity with it. I was able to play around with this other sassy woman who's a little bit abrasive, so I was able to bring a little bit of that to it. But obviously for me, when I first got the script, I found it. So the potential of someone using their mind as a superpower intriguing and something that I hadn't seen before. So that's really what drew me to it."

Phase Zero's Spotlight episode with S.J. Clarkson surrounding Madame Web can be watched in its entirety in the video above. Madame Web is now playing in theaters.

