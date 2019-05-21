Magneto and Xavier Face Off in New X-Men: Dark Phoenix Clip

The long-running X-Men franchise will finally wrap up when Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters, bringing the rivalry between Magneto and Professor Xavier to an explosive conclusion while a cosmic god awaits in judgement. And while this is the latest time these two old friends have clashed, there are likely to be many casualties as Jean Grey becomes imbued with the Phoenix Force

Ahead of its premiere just a couple of weeks away, 20th Century Fox has released a brand new clip from Dark Phoenix. The clip shows Xavier confronting Magneto and his allies, which include a distraught Beast, seemingly after Jean kills Mystique. Magneto intends to kill Jean, while Xavier continues to preach peace and tolerance. Check it out in the video player above!

The move will serve as the end of the franchise before an inevitable reboot under the umbrella of Marvel Studios, and will wrap up the prequel series of films that began with X-Men: First Class. But this movie will shift the focus from Xavier and Magneto’s conflict and instead showcase the romance of Jean Grey and Scott Summers, with Cyclops fighting to save his girlfriend from the influence of the Phoenix.

“I think it’s such a cool part of the story, and a big part of who they are and then why they do the things that they do,” Cyclops actor Tye Sheridan said at WonderCon earlier this year. “Her love for Scott is one of the main reasons why it’s such an internal struggle for her, because embracing Phoenix, which kind of means losing Scott. It’s a very integral part of who she is.”

Added Jean Grey actress Sophie Turner, “I think we all love a bit of romance. It’s nice to see it in a film like this. I think, and especially like in this movie, I think that what’s happening with Jean is, you know, people will relate to on many different levels. I think we all talked about addiction, and how we wanted to use that as a reference for when someone’s addicted to a drug or alcohol or whatever. The substances, what it does to the people around them that they love, and that love them. There’s kind of this interesting parallel between that and what’s going on in this movie. Although, she’s you know addicted to power. It’s really interesting how love comes to play and really makes that tension much, much stronger. That tug-of-war much more complicated.”

Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7th.