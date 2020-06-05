Bishop Gets a New Costume in Marauders

✖

The "Dawn of X" relaunch has established a new status quo for Marvel's X-Men, while also bringing back and celebrating some of their most iconic elements. That has especially been the case for Lucas Bishop, the former time-traveling mutant who now serves as a member of the pirate ensemble Marauders. The first ten issues of the series have brought about some major changes for Bishop -- including a brand-new costume. The recently-released Marauders #10 gave Bishop a surprising new ensemble to wear while on missions, while also honoring some of the most iconic elements of his original costume. Obviously, spoilers for Marauders #10 below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue revolves around the Marauders (sans-Kate Pryde, who is currently dead and apparently unable to be resurrected on Krakoa) trying to invade a Russian freighter, which has been working to recreate Forge's evil technology.

The events that unfold are definitely a lot for fans to take in, between the official confirmation that the Marauders' Mercury ship is actually a UFO, and some pretty stellar character moments for Emma Frost. In a handful of panels - namely a conversation with Christian Frost - fans get to check out Bishop's newest costume in all its glory. The new costume consists of a dark red suit that includes a red and black jacket, a belt, and a leg holster, complete with a new version of his iconic red scarf.

Not only is the costume a surprising aesthetic change, but it also serves as a visual metaphor for his ever-evolving role on Krakoa. Prior to Kate's death, she convinced him to serve as the Red Bishop within the Hellfire Company, a position that he reluctantly accepted. Now that Kate is currently dead, Bishop technically serves as the highest-ranking member of the Hellfire Trading Company's "Red" branch. With that new leadership role, it certainly makes sense that he would have a new costume to match.

Bishop - and his new costume - are expected to be featured next in Marauders #11, which you can check out the official synopsis for below.

"(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman

THE QUEEN IS DEAD!

The Marauders...the Hellfire Trading Company... all of Krakoa is reeling from the death of Kate Pryde.

Rated T+"

What do you think of Bishop's new costume in Marauders #10? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Marauders #11 is currently scheduled to be released on August 12th.

