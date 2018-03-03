Mark Hamill Speaks out on Possibly Appearing in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Mark Hamill is entertained by the possibility of joining the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 via Twitter request.

Hamill, who is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, spoke with ET’s Ash Crossan on the red carpet for the 2018 Oscar Wilde Awards last week and told her that the idea of being part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because of a Twitter request was “crazy.”

“Isn’t it crazy?” Hamill asked. He went on to explain how the whole exchange went down.

“I was just sitting there you know as I do, I used to do crosswords puzzles or the jumble and now I’ll have Twitter on and some person said hey James why don’t you put Mark Hamill in the next Guardians of the Galaxy and to my surprise James answered well he lives right around the corner, maybe we’ll have coffee and we’ll talk about it,” he said. “So, I answered. I said I would be happy to do so not only as a good neighbor but as an unemployed actor.”

And the request really was that simple. As we previously reported, a fan asked Guardians director James Gunn if he could find a role for Hamill in the upcoming third installment of the Guardians series and when Gunn replied that it might be possible given the close proximity of where both men lived, Hamill chimed in. As you can see in the image below, the conversation went far further than joking about getting coffee, though. Gunn and Hamill soon were exchanging contact information via DM or at least trying to — Hamill wasn’t completely clear on how that worked.

The idea of Hamill making his way into the cast is particularly tantalizing considering that Gunn has worked in other big-name actors in the franchise previously. Most recently, Kurt Russell appeared as Ego the Living Planet and Sylvester Stallone as Starhawk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. But while fans have been speculating and making suggestions of how Hamill could find a place in the Guardians Vol. 3, the actor was careful to point out that while it’s entertaining to consider — especially because the ask came over Twitter — it’s anyone’s guess what will come of it.

“I don’t know if anything will come of it,” Hamill said. “I’m just thinking it’s so funny how these things happen.”

