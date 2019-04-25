Mark Ruffalo Celebrates ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Release With Most Hilarious Bruce Banner Scene Ever

When Mark Ruffalo is not being accused of spoiling plot points by the rest of the Avengers: Endgame cast or being ambused on the red carpet with surprising revelations about his past, he is a pretty funny guy — as evidenced by his decision to celebrate the Endgame release date with a throwback post featuring one of his favorite Bruce Banner moments: when, faced with an alien invasion in Marvel’s The Avengers, he tells the team they’re on their own and hightails it out of frame in a panic. You can see the outtake in all its green-screen glory in his tweet below.

Each of the original Avengers seems to be celebrating the end of the Infinity Saga in their own way, with Robert Downey, Jr. earlier today posting a clip from Iron Man, the movie that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe more than ten years ago. Since Ruffalo did not appear in The Incredible Hulk, the only Hulk movie of the Marvel Studios era, the actor’s first appearance as Bruce Banner was in Marvel’s The Avengers, meaning that he, too, shared a clip from his first outing with a character that he may or may not ever play again. Most of their Avengers co-stars have not yet shared such a key moment, although there is still time — and of course, Chris Hemsworth is a little distracted with the Men in Black International trailer dropping this morning.

ComicBook.com

#TBT to my favorite Banner line from the first #Avengers film 😉 pic.twitter.com/Ctf8yCS0P0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 25, 2019

Before it has even opened in the United States, Avengers: Endgame has a minimum of a confirmed $169 million at the international box office already, making it one of 2019’s top ten grossing films. some experts argue that the movie could earn as much as $300 million at the domestic box office this weekend and $1 billion worldwide, shattering the records on both counts — records which were set by its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War.

