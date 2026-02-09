Miles Morales Frontrunner Addresses MCU Casting Rumors: “I Would Love to”

The introduction of Miles Morales into the Marvel mythos fundamentally altered the trajectory of legacy characters by proving that a successor could eventually match the cultural weight of the original hero. After overcoming early hurdles in his publication history, Miles became a symbol of modern heroism, a transformation that reached its apex with the release of the critically acclaimed and commercially dominant Spider-Verse films. Although these animated entries established the character as a household name, the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe has yet to capitalize on his massive popularity. This absence is particularly striking given the character’s pivotal role in multiversal storytelling, which has become the central theme of the current MCU. As Marvel Studios prepares for the seismic shifts of Avengers: Secret Wars, the potential for a soft reboot creates the perfect narrative vacuum for a new Spider-Man to emerge.

“I would love to play [him],” Caleb McLaughlin told Variety during a recent interview when asked about the fan support linking him to the role of Miles Morales in the MCU. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Lucas Sinclair on Stranger Things, also expressed his personal connection to the hero. “I think Miles represents something bigger than myself, bigger than most people. Also being from New York, and seeing the Spider-Verse story, it’s really connected [with me].”

The upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars event movie creates the perfect opportunity for the introduction of Miles Morales into the primary Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The 2015 Secret Wars comic book event, written by Jonathan Hickman, featured Miles as a key player in the destruction and subsequent rebuilding of the multiverse. In that story, the hero successfully transitioned from the Ultimate Universe into the main Marvel continuity when the various realities merged into a single timeline. Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the 2027 cinematic finale will serve as a “reset” for the MCU, intended to streamline the current convoluted multiversal arcs into a singular, cohesive narrative. By adapting this specific comic book beat, Marvel Studios can introduce Miles as a permanent fixture of the new Sacred Timeline without the burden of a redundant origin story.

Furthermore, the logistics of the Spider-Man film rights are shifting in a direction that favors a live-action Miles Morales debut. Following the repeated creative and financial failures of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe—most notably the underwhelming performances of Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter—reports suggest that Sony Pictures is deepening its creative collaboration with Marvel Studios. The two companies’ partnership has already yielded record-breaking results with Peter Parker (Tom Holland), and expanding that collaboration to include Miles Morales is the logical next step for maintaining the brand’s theatrical dominance. It would also be interesting to see McLaughlin securing the role, as his Stranger Things co-star, Sadie Sink, is heavily rumored to portray a new version of Jean Grey in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Their potential MCU reunion would bridge the gap between one of television’s most successful ensembles and the world’s largest film franchise.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 31st. Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled for release on December 17, 2027.

