Mark Ruffalo Celebrates His Friends From Work on Thor: Ragnarok’s 2nd Anniversary

Happy Anniversary to one of the best movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Ragnarok! The third Thor film was released on November 3rd, 2017 and is now being celebrated by one of its stars. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel movies, took to Twitter today to honor Thor: Ragnarok by sharing a photo from its premiere. The image shows Ruffalo posing alongside the film’s director, Taika Waititi, and Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth.

Always had a lovely time with my friends from work. Happy 2nd Anniversary to #ThorRagnarok 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LavMReW0jT — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 3, 2019

“Always had a lovely time with my friends from work. Happy 2nd Anniversary to #ThorRagnarok,” Ruffalo wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Waititi and Hemsworth will soon be teaming up again for Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will this be the first time a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero will get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie.

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be rejoining the Revengers in the new Thor film. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can soon be seen starring in the upcoming movie, Dark Waters. He’s also starring in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

In addition to Thor: Love and Thunder, Waititi is currently working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.”

Hemsworth’s next film is Dhaka, which was written by Avengers: Endgame co-director, Joe Russo. The action/drama is being helmed by Marvel stunt coordinator, Sam Hargrave, and will also feature Stranger Things star, David Harbour.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on November 5, 2021. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.