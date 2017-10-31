Mark Ruffalo Hulks Out And Smashes Through A Wall For Halloween

Mark Ruffalo is a Marvel movie pro by now, which is probably why he’s been having such a good time promoting his new film, Thor: Ragnarok. Check out how Ruffalo just made Hulk-like entrance on GMA:

HAPPY HALLOWEEN! @goodmorningamerica A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Oct 31, 2017 at 5:56am PDT

In film, Ruffalo returns as The Hulk / Bruce Banner, after the character’s two-year absence following Avengers: Age of Ultron. When Thor discovers Hulk, it’s in the middle of a gladiatorial arena, fighting as the champion of Jeff Goldblum’s eccentric alien character, The Grandmaster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Thor: Ragnarok, we’ll see Ruffalo’s Hulk continue to evolve, as part of a three-part story arc that begins in Thor 3, and runs through Avengers 3 and 4.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Thor: Ragnarok in theaters on November 3rd. Black Panther on February 16, 2018, 2017, Avengers: Infinity Waron May 4, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengersmovie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.