Mark Ruffalo Plays Which Avengers Are You Instagram Filter & Reveals Result

There’s a new Instagram filter that’s sweeping the nation and many celebrities are taking part in the fun challenge. The app works by scrolling through a bunch of characters before settling on one and there are different versions ranging from Star Wars to Disney characters to Pokémon and, of course, Marvel. One Marvel Cinematic Universe star decided to play, and the reaction to his result is beyond adorable. Mark Ruffalo, who is best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk, used the filter and unsurprisingly got… Hulk! Now, there’s a good chance the actor cheated just like Mark Hamill did to get Luke Skywalker earlier this week. Either way, it’s still a delightful watch!

“Which #Avenger am I? You won’t believe the SHOCKING result,” Ruffalo wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“Now that’s a SMASHING result,” @Marvel wrote.

“YOU REALLY WERE BORN FOR THIS ROLE WE STAN,” @keedyperestroika added.

“This video made my day,” @patypereyra replied.

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be rejoining the franchise in a live-action capacity. Currently, fans are hoping he’ll rejoin the Revengers in the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can now be seen starring in Dark Waters. He’s also soon be starring in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere sometime this year.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.