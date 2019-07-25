Mark Ruffalo Thanks Avengers: Endgame Cast, Crew, and Marvel Fans

Ever since Mark Ruffalo took over the role of the Hulk in Marvel Studios‘ 2012 hit The Avengers, the actor has become one of the most beloved figures in the franchise among fans. And Ruffalo is aware of his responsibility, being one of the most active members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe among fans. That’s what happens when you “accidentally” spoil the endings and or livestream the world premiere, I guess…

Ruffalo took to social media to thank the fans for their response to Avengers: Endgame, sharing the Special Features’ blooper reel from the home release in the process. Take a look below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to the cast and crew.

Thanks, @Marvel.

Thank you, Fans.

💚💚💚 Catch more bonus content from #AvengersEndgame for its digital release on 7.30! pic.twitter.com/3ZnXYHDJF3 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 25, 2019

With Avengers: Endgame surpassing Avatar as the top grossing film of all-time at the worldwide box office, the influence of the film’s actors is at a high point. And even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recognizes the power of the MCU at this point, thanking the fans and everyone else who helped make the film a monumental success.

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all.”

He added, “Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo also issued a statement: “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame released on Digital HD on Tuesday, July 30th, followed by the Blu-ray and DVD release on August 13th.