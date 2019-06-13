Mark Ruffalo Wishes Avengers Co-Star Chis Evans A Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans! The actor best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turns 38 today, and the whole Internet is celebrating. In fact, #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans is currently one of the top trends on Twitter. Fans of the actor aren’t the only people sending him well wishes. Evans’ Marvel co-stars are also posting in his honor today. Mark Ruffalo AKA Bruce Banner/The Hulk shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the actors together.

Awwww, buddy. You’re a gem 💚 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 13, 2019

“Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans. Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today!,” Ruffalo wrote.

“Awwww, buddy. You’re a gem ,” Evans replied. (He even included a green heart in his reply, which was an especially nice touch.)

“Glad you are here, man,” Ruffalo added. (TOO CUTE!)

Many fans commented on Ruffalo’s post, clearly loving the love between the actors.

“You two are the softest,” @capsheroes wrote.

“YOU BOTH LOOK SO CUTE IM CRYING,” @STARKNDOWNEY replied.

“Can you two stop already,” @itsjustanx joked.

“THIS IS THE MOST ADORABLE THING EVER,” @captainsspider added.

You can see more of the Internet’s birthday love for Evans here.

Currently, you can catch Evans and Ruffalo in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

You can catch Ruffalo next in the upcoming Todd Haynes film alongside Anne Hathaway. The film is about Robert Bilott, the corporate defense attorney who took on an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company. Currently, the movie does not have an official title, but it’s expected to have a 2019 release.

This year, you can see Evans in Knives Out, the latest film from Star Wars: The Last Jedidirector, Rian Johnson. He’ll also be acting alongside The Haunting of Hill House‘s Michiel Huisman in The Red Sea Dicing Resort.

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.