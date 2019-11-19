Martin Scorsese’s First Marvel Movie Trailer Parody Released on Jimmy Kimmel Live

By now you’ve surely heard of the ongoing (and media-hyped) beef between Marvel Studios and Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese. The “feud” began with Scorsese giving a somewhat condescending opinion of Marvel movies – a quote that was lifted out of context and blown up into a war of words that quickly swept over Hollywood. The month since that “controversy” started has been marked by every and anyone even tangentially related to Hollywood weighing on the matter. Honestly, it’s gotten so ridiculous at this point that the only thing left is some biting parody to remind us of perspective. That’s where Jimmy Kimmel Live comes in…

Kimmel is well-known for putting together some great video parodies of pop-culture controversies, and he’s really hit the mark with this newest mashup. If we’ve been hoping for the Scorsese – Marvel beef to cool off, this could be the answer: check out the video above to see Scorsese’s new (faux) film, Marvel Meets The Irishman!

ComicBook.com

Synopsis: “One of the all-time greatest directors, Martin Scorsese, has been getting some attention for comments he made about Marvel movies. He said, among other things, that he doesn’t think those movies are ‘cinema,’ which upset a lot of people. Anyone who knows Jimmy knows that one thing he hates is seeing people upset, so we bring you the world premiere trailer for the first ever collaboration between Marvel and Scorsese.” —Jimmy Kimmel Live

As you can see above, Marvel Meets the Irishmnan takes Scorsese’s go-to stars (Robert De Niro, Al Pacino) and gives them a Marvel Cinematic Universe upgrade. While the visual effects to turn De Niro and Pacino into gangster-themed version of Iron Man and Hulk (respectively), the mashup video does a good job of remixing the actual trailer for The Irishman into a funny little parody.

However, if this mashup video proves anything , it’s that the style and filmmaking sensibilities of Martin Scorsese and Marvel Studios match about as well as oil and water. These are definitely two very different worlds of film, and the chasm between them will likely never be paved over. However, it should be remembered that (despite the faux controversy), Scorsese respects film as a whole, and probably shouldn’t be crucified on the alter of Marvel. Just saying.

