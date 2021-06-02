Marvel Studios Officially Has 10 Projects in Post-Production

✖

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder has officially wrapped principal photography, it's certainly safe to say Marvel Studios has an embarrassment of riches. With the Taika Waititi film heading into post-production, that means the Kevin Feige-led outfit currently has 10 projects in various stages of post. You have shows like Loki, which are entirely in the can and ready for release then, of course, there's Love and Thunder, which is still in the earliest stages of post.

On the film side, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder have finished filming. While movies like Doctor Strange 2 and Thor 4 will shoot pickup photography later this year, you can already guarantee the respective films already have a substantial amount of visual effects work done.

For Disney+, Loki, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye are all wrapped and also in various stages of post. Loki finally hits Disney+ next week and at the latest, it's expected Hawkeye will get released in the closing months of this.

While some might think 10 projects in post would create one of the busiest times in the history of the production outfit, things are just getting started. She-Hulk and Moon Knight — both shows for Disney+ — are the only things currently shooting for Marvel Studios. Before long, however, Secret Invasion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin filming. In fact, it's possible those four projects will start rolling cameras during the closing days of She-Hulk and Moon Knight, meaning Marvel Studios could legitimately be filming six different projects at once.

Then that's not figuring in shows like Ironheart and Armor Wars, both anticipated to hit Disney+ in 2022, meaning they'll also likely begin filming by the end of the year. That's also not counting any number of the countless projects in development that we don't know about.

Suffice to say, Marvel Studios is plenty busy — and it's only going to get busier.

