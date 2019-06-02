Agents of SHIELD Star Ming-Na Wen Reveals Favorite Episode to Film

It’s been seven years and six seasons (with another on the way) since Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD debuted on ABC. The series spun straight out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, resurrected Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) after his death in The Avengers. After more than 100 episodes, it can be hard for the show’s stars to choose a favorite.

Ming-Na Wen, who plays Agents Melinda May, was asked to do just that at during a panel at Denver Pop Culture Con. For her, it means going all the way back to the beginning. “I think I’ll always be fond most of the pilot episode only because its the birth of Agent May and FitzSimmons and Skye/Daisy/Quake,” she says. “Hh, and of course, Ward. Poor Ward. I think that will always be my favorite only because ti was the beginning of a very long, happy run.”

Wen’s Melinda May started the series being pulled reluctantly off of desk duty by Coulson to return to fieldwork. The history of “The Cavalry” was revealed over SHIELD‘s seasons, including her relationship with Coulson. She left SHIELD last season to join Coulson during his final days. Since Coulson’s apparent death, she’s rejoined the team.

In Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Season 6, “Last season, the team leaped forward in time to a dystopian future they soon realized must be prevented. While facing multiple timelines and new enemies from faraway planets, they found family, friends, teammates and the courage to pull off their biggest challenge yet.

“Their next challenge? Coming to grips with the knowledge that bending the laws of space and time may have saved the planet, but it couldn’t save Fitz or Coulson.”

Wen has spoken before about how Agents of SHIELD now fits into the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Or doesn’t.

“So, the Snap hasn’t happened yet,” Wen confirmed. “I think at this point it’s safe to say that we have departed from following the [Marvel] Cinematic Universe in that sense, and are just telling our own stories and our own situations. All this is happening pre-Snap.”

With the show’s sixth season now airing, Wen is already back to work on season seven. “Season 7!! My first day back for S7 of Agents of SHIELD,” Wen wrote on Instagram. “Passed my physical (of course!) and tried on some new outfits. Love being back on SHIELD campus. So fun to see the fam. Let’s get this party started!!!,” she wrote.

What’s your favorite episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD? Let us know in the comments. Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.