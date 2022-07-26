All-Out Avengers Trailer Released by Marvel

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are embarking on their most explosive mission yet in a trailer for All-Out Avengers. Originally announced in April, All-Out Avengers comes from the creative team of writer Derek Landy, artist Greg Land, inker Jay Leisten, and colorist Frank D'Armata. The series drops readers into the middle of the action on the very first page, and keeps the pedal to the metal until the final page. Marvel released the All-Out Avengers trailer during the Marvel Comics: Judgment Day Panel at San Diego Comic-Con as a preview before the first issue arrives on September 7th.

"The trick was to work within the confines inherent in the concept, but also to find a way to deliver what everyone would expect: a continuity of ideas and the development of an overarching storyline," Landy said about the book's unique premise. "I needed to find the hook that drags the reader from issue to issue, and I figured the best way to do that was to put the Avengers in the exact same situation as the reader: they are aware that this is happening, but they don't know why..."

"After reading Derek's script for #1, I knew it was going to be a fun and challenging project," Land added. "All of the scripts so far have been full of interesting and cool scenes for our changing roster of Avengers. Hitting each issue in the middle of the action is a terrific story vehicle and gets us off running from the start. I hope everyone can see the excitement in the artwork and all-out action( pun intended)."

The release of the All-Out Avengers trailer comes on the heels of Marvel Studios naming Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as the director of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)