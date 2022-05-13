Marvel Teases an Amazing Spider-Man Announcement With Neil Gaiman and More

✖

Acclaimed author Neil Gaiman headlines an all-star cast of creators taking part in a possible The Amazing Spider-Man project from Marvel Comics. The publisher released a piece of teaser artwork telling fans to "Prepare for Something Amazing!" Additional details include the full announcement coming on Friday, May 13, the list of writers and artists contributing, and a release window of August. Joining Gaiman are writer/director/producer Armando Iannucci, former X-Men writer Jonathan Hickman, former Spider-Man and current Fantastic Four writer Dan Slott, artist Ho Che Anderson, writer Kurt Busiek, writer Anthony Falcone, former Runaways writer Rainbow Rowell, and artists Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel, Michael Cho, and Terry Dodson.

Neil Gaiman is known for his critically-acclaimed and award-winning works such as The Sandman and American Gods, which have both been adapted into live-action television series. Jonathan Hickman has worked on several of Marvel's flagship franchises, including the X-Men, Avengers, and Fantastic Four. Much of Hickman's time on Avengers has served as inspiration for Marvel Studios, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently introducing incursions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hickman is also the co-creator of Thanos' Black Order.

Dan Slott had a nearly decade-long run on Amazing Spider-Man, having penned some of its most popular stories including Superior Spider-Man, where Doctor Octopus switched bodies with his longtime adversary, and Spider-Verse, inspiration for Sony Picture's hit animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Ho Che Anderson was slated to make his Marvel debut with Luke Cage: City of Fire, but the series was ultimately canceled before the first issue was ever published. Kurt Busiek penned the Avengers adventures from the '90s to 2000s, along with launching Thunderbolts.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Anthony Falcone is a novelist and comic book writer of Northguard, Brotherhood of the Iron Dragon, Infamia, and Quid Pro Quo. Rainbow Rowell is an author who has penned Runaways and the current She-Hulk relaunch. Finally, Jim Cheung, Olivier Coipel, Michael Cho, and Terry Dodson have all worked with Marvel over the years, with Coipel illustrating the Spider-Verse event.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, so it's possible tomorrow's announcement could be tied into that. Marvel previously teased another Spider-Man-related story titled "Dark Web" that was revealed in the Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day issue as a team-up between Ben Reilly/Chasm and the X-Men villain Madelyne Pryor/Goblin Queen.