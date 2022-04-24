Marvel Drops a Cryptic Teaser for Spider-Man Event Dark Web

✖

A new event titled "Dark Web" is being teased for the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. A big change is coming for Spider-Man's 60th anniversary, with writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. launching a new volume of The Amazing Spider-Man. There will be a massive mystery when the comic begins, as Peter Parker will be on the outs with the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and even Mary Jane and Aunt May. When it comes to whatever "Dark Web" could be, fans will learn more details in Marvel's Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1 in May.

The FCBD one-shot will share stories between Spider-Man and Venom creative teams. Writers Al Ewing, Ram V, and artist Bryan Hitch will deliver a new tale for the Lethal Protector. It's quite possible "Dark Web" will involve both Spider-Man and Venom, but the only information is a graphic with the event's name and the phrase, "The Dark Web Is Being Spun." We're told to learn more in Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1, which goes on sale May 7th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

A major change that has taken place in Amazing Spider-Man during its "Beyond Era" featured Peter's clone, Ben Reilly, replacing him for a period of time while Peter recovered from injuries. Ben Reilly worked with the Beyond Corporation, who upgraded his costume and equipped him with new devices. However, the Beyond Corporation wasn't as wholesome as it appeared, and Ben's memories were tampered with. Ben no longer remembered all of Peter's memories of growing up with Aunt May and Uncle Ben, driving him into a fit of rage. The story arc concluded with Ben Reilly adopting a new villainous persona as Chasm, teasing another future confrontation with his "brother."

Other Free Comic Book Day stories include AXE: Judgment Day, setting up a war between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals, and the introduction of Blade's daughter Bloodline.

The solicitation for Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1 is below.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1

Written by ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, & RAM V

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR. & BRYAN HITCH

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Variant Cover[1:1000] by JONBOY MEYERS

Spider-Man is gearing up for a brand-new era just in time for the character's 60th anniversary! Fans who pick up FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will see the very beginning of the major storylines writer Zeb Wells and legendary artist John Romita Jr. have planned for their run on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, including Tombstone's first steps towards becoming Spidey's most terrifying villain.

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: SPIDER-MAN/VENOM #1 will also give fans a chance to check out the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on VENOM! The groundbreaking changes this mastermind trio has in store for the symbiote mythos starts here!