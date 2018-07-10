Save Up to 50% on Official Marvel and Star Wars Motorcycle Helmets

Over the last few years HJC has partnered with Disney / Marvel / Lucasfilm on a range of DOT approved motorcycle helmets with designs based on Marvel superheroes and characters from the Star Wars universe. If you’ve ever wanted to suit up on your motorcycle as Iron Man, Black Panther, Deadpool, Captain America, Venom, Ghost Rider, Boba Fett, an X-Wing pilot, a Stormtrooper, and more – now would be a good time.

Revzilla is currently in the midst of a summer sale, and they’ve discounted their entire lineup of HJC helmets by 10% to 50% off with free shipping. You can shop the entire lineup right here sorted by bestsellers, and make sure to jump on your chosen helmet quickly because the most popular sizes are selling out. Here’s a taste of the discounts that are up for grabs right now:

• HJC RPHA 11 Pro Venom Helmet: $540 – $545 ($60 off)

• HJC RPHA 11 Pro Spiderman Helmet: $300 – $303 ($300 off)

• HJC RPHA 11 Pro Boba Fett Helmet: $585 – $590 ($65 off)

• HJC IS-17 Deadpool Helmet: $270 – $275 ($30 off)

• HJC IS-17 Iron Man Helmet: $200 – $205 ($50 off)

• HJC IS-5 X-Wing Fighter Pilot Helmet: $180 – $185 ($20 off)

• HJC RPHA 70 ST Black Panther Helmet: $549 – $555 ($61 off)

• HJC FG-17 Ghost Rider Helmet: $248 – $253 ($62 off)

There’s plenty more where that came from so, again, head on over to the HJC page to shop all of the deals. One of their newest helmets just happens to be the Black Panther model, and you can take a closer look at it in the video below along with the official list of features.

“The RPHA 70 ST Black Panther Helmet features Wakanda tribal details to replicate T’Challa’s Black Panther suit. The helmet has bright eyes, metallic accents and a semi-flat finish for a detailed, yet subtle graphic. The design is complete with the iconic Black Panther logo on the rear. The RPHA 70 is fit for a King, the King of Wakanda, that is. Although it is not made of Vibranium, the RPHA 70 ST is constructed of PIM+ materials for an ultra-lightweight shell with superior shock-resistance. The helmet is equipped with a drop-down, inner sun shield and adjustable ventilation for different riding positions.”

“Designed to bridge the gap between sport riding and touring, the HJC RPHA 70 Helmet meets the needs of riders who want both the lightweight performance, airflow and protection of a race helmet and the comfort, quiet and convenience of a touring helmet.”

Features:

• Advanced P.I.M. Plus (Premium Integrated Matrix Plus) construction: carbon fiber and carbon-glass hybrid fabric for enhanced shock resistance

• Intake and exhaust top vents for maximum air circulation

• Rear vent switch for easy control of air flow

• Anti-fog smoke tinted sunshield deploys quickly

• RapidFire shield replacement system: quick, tool-less shield removal and installation

• Emergency cheek pads removal

• Multicool interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying

• Crown and cheek pads are removable and washable

• Anti-fog lens prepared shield

• Includes anti-fog insert lens

• Glasses-friendly EPS design

• DOT and ECE approved

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

[h/t GeekAlerts]