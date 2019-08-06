ABC in “Active Talks” to Develop New Marvel TV Series Focusing on Mostly “Brand-New” Female Superhero

By the time Agents of SHIELD airs its final season next summer, Marvel Television could have another show set to debut on ABC. According to a new report from Deadline, ABC is actively working with Jeph Loeb and the team at Marvel TV to develop a new show for the network to fill the void that will be left when Marvel’s longest-tenured show takes a bow. The report suggests the series will follow “something brand new, mostly” and fit in-line with ABC’sstrategy of female-focused superheroes.

It should be noted that this latest project is separate from Allan Heinberg’s (Wonder Woman) female-led project that received a production commitment from the network last September. Heinberg’s show has since been shelved by the network. In typical Marvel fashion, no further details were revealed or a timetable on when fans can expect to see the show debut.

“I have spoken to Marvel and we are in active talks about one project in particular,” ABC president Karey Burke told Deadline.

The comments are a bit peculiar — as it’s unclear if ABC plans on developing an original superhero and will be using a superhero never before seen in live-action. Then there’s the “mostly,” which could lead fans to speculate the show might be a spinoff of a previous show where a character perhaps was featured in a supporting role of some kind.

Thanks to the merger of Disney and 20th Century Fox, Marvel Television finds itself with just one cable show left. Fox’s The Gifted and Legion have both wrapped up their respective runs while Agents of SHIELD Season 7 will serve as a planned ending to the show. It has yet to be seen what will come of Cloak & Dagger as fans await a third season renewal, with some speculation the show could end up moving to Hulu to better coordinate with Runaways.

The next Marvel show to hit airwaves is Marvel’s Runaways, which debuts its third season on Hulu starting December 13th.