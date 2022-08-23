WandaVision Fans Celebrate Scarlet Witch and Vision's Anniversary

WandaVision fans realized it's Wanda and Vision's anniversary and are celebrating online. Yes it's been two years since the wild ride with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany on Disney+. But, that doesn't mean Scarlet Witch's emotional journey doesn't stick out in the minds of MCU fans. In a lot of ways, sometimes it seems like the fandom is still chasing that high from the beginning of the Disney+ era. No one knew what was coming next in Phase 4. There were only a few projects announced and the entire slate was clear. Contrast that moment with the post-Comic-Con deluge of content and it's pretty stark. However, WandaVision remains a high water mark for the MCU after Avengers: Endgame. (Along with standouts like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.) People want to see Olsen and Bettany share the screen again and maybe they'll get their wish as the phases stretch on.

When asked about White Vision's whereabouts, the actor had to play it coy. "The honest answer to that is — well maybe it's not the honest answer, but it's the answer I'm going to give you and you'll just have to cope with it — at the end of WandaVision, you see Vision fly off and that's a loose end," Bettany offered. "And Kevin Feige is a man who doesn't really allow loose ends. So I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be."

Happy anniversary, Wanda and Vision. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gwjg9t4zFm — Phase Zero – MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) August 23, 2022

