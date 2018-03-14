Marvel Announces ‘X-23’

Laura Kinney is officially dropping the Wolverine mantle.

Marvel Comics has announced X-23 #1, a new ongoing series launching in July from writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Juann Cabal that will continue Laura’s story after All-New Wolverine‘s conclusion as part of Marvel’s “fresh start.”

“I am so psyched to have the opportunity to write for X-23. How often do you get to write a comic that has its own iconic sound effect?” says Tamaki in a statement. “This is a story about being in the very weird kind of family that someone like Laura/X-23 finds herself in. It’s about what it means to wrestle with legacy and identity when you were created to be a weapon and not someone with a birthday and a sister. I love writing these characters, I love the ferocity that comes with them, and I love the supporting cast we’ve put together for these issues.”

Cabal has already been drawing Laura’s adventures as one of the artists who has worked with writer Tom Taylor on All-New Wolverine. He confirms that Laura’s clone sister, Gabby, and Jonathan the actual wolverine will also be returning in the new X-23 series.

“It’s very exciting to work with a different author’s view of the same character you’ve been working on recently,” Cabal says.”I feel very lucky to be working with someone as brilliant as Mariko. She has her own voice and ideas, so the series’ tone is going to be different from All-New Wolverine, but you can feel her fondness and respect for the characters. So fans, rest assured! We’ll continue enjoying the Laura and Gabby (and Jonathan the Wolverine) we all know and love!”

This means that the upcoming “Old Woman Laura” arc will conclude Taylor’s All-New Wolverine. The story takes place in a future where Laura Kinney has stopped being Wolverine and is running a utopian society instead, having passed the Wolverine mantle on to Gabby.

Taylor is currently also Laura and Gabby in the pages of X-Men Red.

X-23 is the latest ongoing series announced as part of Marvel’s “fresh start.” Others include Tony Stark: Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Avengers, Thor, The Immortal Hulk, Doctor Strange, The Sentry, and Venom.

X-23 #1 goes on sale in July.

