Marvel’s Avengers Jacket Collection is Complete

Last week, Marvel and Merchoid unveiled a collection of limited edition Avengers jackets at a rate of one new design per day. The series is now complete, and there’s still time to get a pre-order in for your favorite design. Keep in mind that only 1,963 units of each jacket will be produced in honor of the year that the first Avengers comic was released.

Each Avengers jacket is priced at $119.99 with free shipping slated for July. You can shop them all right here in sizes S to XXXL, but we’ve also listed them individually below, ranked in order of popularity at the time of writing:

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Avengers Team Jacket

• Thor Jacket

• Captain America Jacket

• Spider-Man / Iron Spider Jacket

• Black Panther Jacket

If the jackets aren’t your thing, Marvel also unveiled an awesome hoodie recently that looks like it was designed by Tony Stark himself. It features multiple panels, meshes, and textures with a slick black, blue, and gray color scheme.

The new Avengers hoodie is available to pre-order right here for $64.99 with free shipping slated for May. Quantities appear to be very limited, so reserve one in your size (S to XXL) while you can.

Naturally, the jackets and the hoodie are tied into the upcoming release of Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters on April 26th, 2019. The official synopsis reads:

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.