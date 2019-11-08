Watch Kevin Feige Team With USC Marching Band for Epic Marvel Halftime Show

Marvel Studios have produced a lot of films that have carved out their own space in the popular consciousness. Avengers: Endgame is the biggest among them, and the USC marching band just did an homage to everything Marvel during their latest halftime show. Proud Trojan alumni Kevin Feige introduced the performance and talked about how much he loved his experience bringing all these films to the masses. In his comments, he also mentioned some other successful alumni from the school including composer Ludwig Goransson, who worked on composing the sounds of Black Panther. Alan Silvestri was on-hand as a surprise guest to conduct the music he composed for Avengers: Endgame. The Spirit of Troy is bringing the heat with their performance and the complexity of their movement on the field.

Another moment like this occurred earlier this summer when Captain Marvel star Brie Larson came back to Twitter to comment on a viral dance from an Arizona High School. The kids at Walden Grove High School went viral for a Harry Potter-themed assembly and then decided to up the ante with a Marvel dance. The seven-minute-long video features almost every character present in the MCU so far. They pay homage to iconic moments from across the Marvel Studios catalog, which culminates with their version of the final battle of Avengers: Endgame.

It remains unclear when fans will see Larson’s Captain Marvel again in the MCU. People want to see more of the character after her solo outing and part in Avengers: Endgame.

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige mentioned during one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

