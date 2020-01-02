Marvel Reveals First Look at Avengers of the Wastelands (Exclusive)

Old Man Logan’s story finally came to an end last year in the pages of Dead Man Logan, but before he exited stage left he helped bring together a new team of heroes that will seek to stand against Red Skull, Doctor Doom, and the other tyrants who run the Wastelands. As we learned in Dead Man Logan, Thor’s hammer has a new wielder in Dani Cage, and together with the Hulk and Dwight (aka Ant-Man), they will take up the mantle of Avengers once more in a new mini-series titled Avengers of the Wastelands, and we’ve got your exclusive first look.

As you can see in the images below, the new Avenging trio is making quick work of Doom’s minions and even Doom himself, though that turns out to be a Doombot unfortunately. Still, it’s an impressive victory, especially when Hulk uses one destroyed fighter jet’s wings to take out several more of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It also doesn’t hurt that Dani can call upon the power of Thunder, and she isn’t wasting any time making an impression on Doom, and that will apply to any villain who tries to get in her way.

“AVENGERS OF THE WASTELANDS is a very different Wastelands story than you’ve seen, but is a natural outgrowth from DEAD MAN LOGAN, OLD MAN QUILL, even the original OLD MAN LOGAN,” Editor Mark Basso said. “Taking place after the events of all those series gives us a chance to approach this from a bit of a different angle. You’ve seen the hopeless world Old Man Logan lived in, but what happens when a shred of hope returns to a society that has lost it? It does not mean a return to classic super heroics, but it opens up some new storytelling. Ed’s got a really cool plan here, and the Wastelands under the artistic talents of Jonas Scharf and Neeraj Menon will keep you hooked until the very last page!”

You can check out the exclusive preview above and below.

Avengers Of The Wastelands #1 (of 5) is written by Ed Brisson and drawn by Jonas Scharf and features a cover by Juan Jose Ryp, and you can check out the official description for the series below.

“A NEW STORY FROM THE WORLD OF OLD MAN LOGAN!

In a world where most of the super heroes fell at the hands of the RED SKULL over fifty years ago, a new force rises in the Wastelands! DANI CAGE wields the mighty Mjolnir for the cause of peace, but when the brutal regime of DOCTOR DOOM forces DWIGHT (a.k.a. the owner of the surviving Ant-Man technology) to Dani and HULK in a last ditch effort to survive, the AVENGERS may ASSEMBLE once more! Spinning out of the saga begun in OLD MAN LOGAN, and following up OLD MAN QUILL and DEAD MAN LOGAN, this is the can’t miss premiere of Ed Brisson and Jonas Scharf’s magnum opus!”

Avengers of the Wastelands #1 is comic stores on January 29th.

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!