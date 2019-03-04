‘Marvel Battle Lines’ Variants Revealed

Marvel is bringing the cards from the digital card game Marvel Battle Lines to comic covers.

In May, Marvel Comics will release 30 variant covers featuring card artwork from Marvel Battle Lines. While 29 of the variants will be released in May, the special 30th variant will be released on War of the Realms #1 on April 3rd.

Here’s a list of the 29 May Marvel Battle Lines variant covers. Keep reading to see the covers for yourself.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 by Sujin Jo AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22 by Heejin Jeon ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9 by Maxx Lim AVENGERS #19 by Maxx Lim BLACK PANTHER #12 by Heyjin Im BLACK WIDOW #5 by Keunwoo Lee CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 by Yoon Lee CAPTAIN MARVEL #5 by Maxx Lim CHAMPIONS #5 by Maxx Lim DOCTOR STRANGE #14 by Nexon FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #6 by Nexon GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5 by Jongju Kim IMMORTAL HULK #17 by Heyjin Im IMMORTAL HULK #18 by Jongju Kim MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #3 by Sujin Jo MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6 by Yoon Lee MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #43 by Sujin Jo OLD MAN QUILL #5 by Yoon Lee THE PUNISHER #11 by Maxx Lim SHURI #8 by Heejin Jeon SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER #8 by Nexon SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #2 by Jongju Kim THOR #13 by Heejin Jeon TONY STARK: IRON MAN #12 by Nexon THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #44 by Sujin Jo UNSTOPPABLE WASP #7 by Sujin Jo VENOM #14 by Maxx Lim WAR OF THE REALMS #3 by Heejin Jeon WAR OF THE REALMS #4 by Maxx Lim

In Marvel Battle Lines, players collect cards representing over 100 of your Marvel characters, including Captain America, Thor, Daredevil, Venom, Doctor Strange and Thanos. Players use those card to build decks for use in single-player mode or against other players in head-to-head PvP online play.

Marvel Battle Lines is available now for mobile devices.

