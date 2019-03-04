Marvel

‘Marvel Battle Lines’ Variants Revealed

Marvel is bringing the cards from the digital card game Marvel Battle Lines to comic covers.

In May, Marvel Comics will release 30 variant covers featuring card artwork from Marvel Battle Lines. While 29 of the variants will be released in May, the special 30th variant will be released on War of the Realms #1 on April 3rd.

Here’s a list of the 29 May Marvel Battle Lines variant covers. Keep reading to see the covers for yourself.

  1. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 by Sujin Jo
  2. AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22 by Heejin Jeon
  3. ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #9 by Maxx Lim
  4. AVENGERS #19 by Maxx Lim
  5. BLACK PANTHER #12 by Heyjin Im
  6. BLACK WIDOW #5 by Keunwoo Lee
  7. CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 by Yoon Lee
  8. CAPTAIN MARVEL #5 by Maxx Lim
  9. CHAMPIONS #5 by Maxx Lim
  10. DOCTOR STRANGE #14 by Nexon
  11. FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #6 by Nexon
  12. GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5 by Jongju Kim
  13. IMMORTAL HULK #17 by Heyjin Im
  14. IMMORTAL HULK #18 by Jongju Kim
  15. MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #3 by Sujin Jo
  16. MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6 by Yoon Lee
  17. MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #43 by Sujin Jo
  18. OLD MAN QUILL #5 by Yoon Lee
  19. THE PUNISHER #11 by Maxx Lim
  20. SHURI #8 by Heejin Jeon
  21. SPIDER-GWEN: GHOST SPIDER #8 by Nexon
  22. SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN #2 by Jongju Kim
  23. THOR #13 by Heejin Jeon
  24. TONY STARK: IRON MAN #12 by Nexon
  25. THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #44 by Sujin Jo
  26. UNSTOPPABLE WASP #7 by Sujin Jo
  27. VENOM #14 by Maxx Lim
  28. WAR OF THE REALMS #3 by Heejin Jeon
  29. WAR OF THE REALMS #4 by Maxx Lim

In Marvel Battle Lines, players collect cards representing over 100 of your Marvel characters, including Captain America, Thor, Daredevil, Venom, Doctor Strange and Thanos. Players use those card to build decks for use in single-player mode or against other players in head-to-head PvP online play.

Will you be picking up any of the Marvel Battle Lines variant covers? let us know in the comments.

Marvel Battle Lines is available now for mobile devices.

Amazing Spider-Man #21

 

Amazing Spider-Man #22

 

Asgardians of the Galaxy #9

 

Avengers #19

 

Black Panther #12

 

Black Widow #5

 

Captain America #11

 

Captain Marvel #5

 

Champions #5

 

Doctor Strange #14

 

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #6

 

Guardians of the Galaxy #5

 

Immortal Hulk #17

 

Immortal Hulk #18

 

Magnificent Ms. Marvel #3

 

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #6

 

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #43

 

Old Man Quill #5

 

The Punisher #11

 

Shuri #8

 

Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #8

 

Symbiote Spider-Man #2

 

Thor #13

 

Tony Stark: Iron Man #12

 

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl #44

 

Unstoppable Wasp #7

 

Venom #14

 

War of the Realms #3

 

War of the Realms #4

 

