Marvel Brings Back a Deadly Villain in Captain Marvel

Marvel fans have seen Captain Marvel do some unexpected things in the debut issue of her The Last Avenger arc, including the takedown of a fellow Avenger. That’s a big enough surprise to process, but perhaps even more surprising is the person or entity behind Carol’s actions, which was revealed in a big final page of Captain Marvel #12. While we still aren’t sure why they’ve chosen to have Captain Marvel embark on this mission or how they’ve managed to get her to do it, we do at least know their identity, and their return means a deadly Marvel villain is now back in play. Spoilers incoming so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

In the issue, Captain Marvel ends up taking on Thor in a world-spanning battle that ultimately ends with Carol knocking Mjolnir away from him and knocking him out with a photon blast. The next time we see him…well, it’s only his head we actually see, as Carol holds his decapitated head up to the person who gave her the mission to kill the Avenger in the first place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the next page reveals, it is Vox Supreme, and while we haven’t seen Vox quite like this before, it’s apparent the villain is back and deadlier than ever. When handed Thor’s head Vox Supreme says “Excellent. Yes. This will do nicely Captain. And the rest of the Avengers? Do you have their heads for me too?”

Vox Supreme is the one who has somehow made Carol kill her fellow Avengers, and this is just the first. After Carol says she doesn’t have the other trophies yet, Vox Supreme responds; ‘Well, you’d best hurry. By my counting, you only have sixteen hours remaining. That’s precious little time to kill five Avengers.”

Vox last showed up in the miniseries Death of the Inhumans, but the last time we saw it, Vox was sporting a red and black color scheme and was turning Inhumans into more Vox that it could control. Vox is actually programming and not a person, so the new green and black design and the title Vox Supreme suggests this is the central entity of the programming, and we are very interested to see why it’s now turned its sights on Captain Marvel.

You can check out the spoiler image above.

Captain Marvel #12 is written by Kelly Thompson and drawn by Lee Garbett, with colors by Tamra Bonvillain and letters by VC’s Clayton Cowles, and you can find the official description for the issue below.

“CAPTAIN MARVEL VERSUS THE AVENGERS! Captain Marvel has fought off alien hordes. Rescued X-Men. Punched Thanos in the face. Literally saved the world. She now faces her greatest challenge: kill the Avengers. Has one of the world’s most powerful heroes gone dark? But why? And what does this mean for Carol…for the world? Life on earth will never be the same. Kelly Thompson teams up with Eisner-nominated artist Lee Garbett for a brand-new arc – and a bold new direction!”

Captain Marvel #12 is in comic stores now, and you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics and Captain Marvel!