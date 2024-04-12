Captain America: Brave New World Official Photos Revealed

After the first footage from Captain America: Brave New World was revealed to the world at CinemaCon, Marvel Studios has released the first photos of the upcoming sequel through Entertainment Weekly. The first image features Anthony Mackie walking through an unknown location in plain clothes but still carrying his shield, while the second reveals Mackie's Sam Wilson in his new Captain America costume while speaking with Harrison Ford's President "Thunderbolt" Ross. Both of these images seem to be directly related to the footage that was just revealed by Marvel Studios.

Speaking in an interview with EW about the film, star Anthony Mackie said that Captain America: Brave New World is "10 times bigger" than the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and denoted that it's not just "Part 2" to that series. Mackie revealed a key conversation they had in the development of Captain America 4 was making sure the film had its "own story, with its own characters." Despite that, he still has a partner to tango with in the form of Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres aka the new Falcon.

(Photo: Marvel Studios via Entertainment Weekly)

"This movie is a clear reset. It really reestablishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be," Mackie revealed to the outlet. "I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

(Photo: Marvel Studios via Entertainment Weekly)

The above photo was a key part of the Captain America: Brave New World footage that was shown at CinemaCon. Harrison Ford's President Ross greets Sam Wilson at The White House in the footage. In their conversation they make a joke not only about Sam being the new Captain America but Ford replacing the late William Hurt as Thunderbolt Ross, with Mackie's Sam telling him: "I have to admit, I'm still not used to the new look."

Ross responds, "Me either, they said lose the mustache or lose the election." Ross goes on to admit he is no fan of superheroes but won't deny the good Sam has done. He then has a suggestion for Wilson, "I want Captain America to help me rebuild The Avengers." Sam questions what happens if they don't agree on how to handle a situation.

In addition to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson leading the cast of Captain America: Brave New World with Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, the film will also star newcomer Shira Haas as Sabra. Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise his role from The Incredible Hulk of Samuel Sterns aka The Leader, appearing with Liv Tyler as Betsy Ross; both haven't appeared in a Marvel Studios feature film since the 2008 movie.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to open in theaters February 14, 2025.