Marvel Reveals The Champions’ New Era

✖

The Champions are entering a new era and Marvel interviewed the creative team on the book for more insights. Writer Danny Lore and artist Luciano Vecchio take over from the all-star lineup of Eve Ewing, Bob Quinn, and Simon Di Meo. Champions #6 begins “Killer App”, a new chapter spinning out from the “Outlawed.” The team is going to have to go underground to start changing the world. Social forces schemed to crack down on underaged heroes after a mission goes sideways. (In a novel callback to Marvel’s original Civil War event.) Kamala Khan, Miles Morales, Riri Williams, and their friends live in a changed world now. But the current moment still calls for heroes, and they’re not backing down. So, it’s a new day for everyone involved, and time to figure out how to make the change necessary is totally on the new generation.

“I think it's very easy today for young people to feel either helpless or overwhelmed with the weight of the world and its ills on their shoulders. With rhetoric constantly showing up about how the youth will save the world, but not necessarily with the support system to assist, it's important that Champions exists as a story in which they DO have the power,” Lore said. “Where even if the teens only have each other, they can change the world, the rest of us grown folk be damned.”

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

“Personally this is the perfect follow up to my run as artist on IRONHEART, which has been super significant to me, and I’m so excited to reconnect with Riri and also get to draw Ms. Marvel, Miles and the rest of the kids and get my visual brand on them individually and as a cohesive team,” Vecchio added. “Young legacy heroes are my favorite category in the Super Hero genre because they redefine and update the archetypes we love in a constantly evolving world that challenges the kind of stories we tell. CHAMPIONS, in particular, has been such a special read in this sense from its start and I’m honored to be part of it.”

CHAMPIONS #6

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by TONI INFANTE

Champions #6 releases in April.

Are you excited for new Champions? Let us know down in the comments!