Marvel Characters Ranked by Their Total MCU Screen Time

With Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga is now complete. Marvel fans are looking back at the 22-film story and cataloging some stats, including which heroes had the most screentime throughout.

One fan reports having calculated the top 16 Marvel Cinematic Universe characters based on screen time. It should come as no surprise that Iron Man is at the top of this list. Iron Man was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero, has appeared in three solo films, plus four Avengers movies, Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Rounding at the top 16 is Hawkeye, which makes sense since he’s been relegated to ensemble films like The Avengers and Civil War but missed out on Avengers: Infinity War entirely.

Iron Man is also the character ot have the most screen time in a single movie according to this report, followed by Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. Of the characters who haven’t had their own feature film, Black Widow has had the most screen time followed by War Machine and Loki. You can take a look at the chart below.

Avengers: Endgame crossed the $2 billion mark at the global box office in record time. it is only the fifth movie ever to earn $2 billion, surpassing Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Titanic to become the second-highest grossing film of all time.

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, after Endgame’s $1 billion opening weekend. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo added, “We poured our heart and soul into Avengers: Endgame, hoping to tell a story that would inspire audiences around the world. Our family of cast and crew felt honored to be entrusted with bringing the Infinity Saga to a close. To Kevin Feige, everyone at Disney and Marvel, and the incredible, global community of fans – thank you.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

