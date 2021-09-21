Marvel Cinematic Universe Future Plans Preview Coming To Disney+

Marvel Studios is going to have a big day of previewing its future in honor of the newly announced Disney+ Day. Celebrating the birthday of Disney+, the streaming juggernaut is going to have new content like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings being made available for no additional cost to subscribers, a new Simpsons special, and a preview of The Book of Boba Fett. However, Marvel fans who have already seen Shang-Chi in theaters (which is a lot of them in the countries where it is available) will still have something to look forward to: “A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future.”

This “special” has yet to be named. Previously, Marvel Studios released the “Expanding the Universe” special for the launch of Disney+ which offered a look at its upcoming slate back in 2019. With it came concept art for titles like WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. With a massive slate having since been announced, Marvel Studios has a wide array of titles from which it can choose what to preview for this new Disney+ Day special.

Marvel Studios has an onslaught of Disney+ shows on the horizon and will be less than two weeks short of launching its Hawkeye series on Disney+ Day. if the special is going to focus on content that will be released exclusively on the streaming platform, it will have the opportunity to showcase looks at Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, She-Hulk, and more. Many of the announced shows will have already begun or concluded production by November 12, so footage remains a possibility, while concept art might be available for alll titles to reveal costumes or other first looks.

As far as the movie front is concerned, November 12 will be just one week after Marvel’s Eternals is released. The next MCU movie in line will be Spider-Man: No Way Home which might not be featured as it is a product of collaboration between the Disney-owned Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. In 2022, the Marvel movie slate boasts Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Marvels. Beyond that, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Fantastic Four, Blade, and more are still on the way.

