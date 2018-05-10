Here Is the Best MCU Viewing Order Before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War has fans asking what is the best viewing order for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and lucky for them, we’ve got the correct order. Avengers: Infinity War represents a ten-year culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga. Before Infinity War gets here, a lot of Marvel fans will be taking a trip down memory lane, revisiting the path of MCU films that led to the big main event. Thanks to the chart below, fans can enjoy a perfect MCU marathon that ends with Avengers: Infinity War‘s arrival:

Click HERE for Hi-Res Version

This is a great pathway that Marvel fans can share in as we all collectively endure the wait until Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters. It would be cool to see the weekly viewings followed by social media and chat threads about each MCU film of the week, in discussion of the whole “from then ’til now” aspect of this journey. Will the same films still hold up to modern tastes? Or have opinions flipped now that things have progressed so far, in both the MCU storyline and Marvel Studios strategy? These are the great discussions that will make Infinity War that much richer of an experience.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe marathon plan begins on January 1st – will you be following it?

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.