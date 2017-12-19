Here Is The Easiest Marvel Cinematic Universe Watching Order For ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

With the release of Avengers: Infinity War approaching, fans are wondering exactly how to prepare for the epic event. Thankfully, one fan-made flowchart might have you covered.

Reddit user jaspartamed recently shared his “MCU Movie Dependency Chart”, which tracks a rather unique way to view the current Marvel slate of films. While some suggest watching in strictly chronological order, this chart breaks the MCU’s films into segments of sort, showing which films feed directly into each other.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For example, watching Avengers: Age of Ultron serves as a jumping off point for Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War. It also does the same for Thor: Ragnarok, but the chart recommends that viewers also watch Doctor Strange first. The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is perhaps the most streamlined of all, with the first leading to the second, and then to Infinity War.

“I know there are many of these charts, but many of them assume watching in release order or an optimal order.” jaspartamed writes in the comments. “However at this point, for new comers, it can be hard to find all the movies to watch on netflix, hulu, amazon, redbox etc in an acceptable order or even rewatch them if you [don’t] own them. This chart allows you to watch ANY movie that doesn’t have an incoming arrow. Once you watch a movie you can then erase any of the outgoing arrows from that movie and pick a new one to watch.”

Regardless of however fans watch the films (and how much time they leave between them), they can expect an epic battle unlike any other once Infinity War and Avengers 4 roll around.

“There will be two distinct periods,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed last month. “Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.