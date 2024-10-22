Marvel Citizen Watch Set Includes a Ruby Micro Gauntlet and Time Stone Gem

CItizen marvel 85th anniversary Collector’s Watch Set

Once again Citizen has partnered with Marvel on a commemorative timepiece, but this time the occasion is Marvel’s 85th anniversary, and they have something extra special in store for collectors. In partnership with East Continental Gems (ECG), Citizen has launched a set that includes a watch, pin set, a Reality Stone Micro Gauntlet with a ruby gem, and a 2-carat Peridot Jarvis Series Time Stone collectible gem.

In keeping with the anniversary theme, only 85 of these sets will be produced, and you can pre-order one here at the Citizen website for $1095 while they last. If that’s a bit of a stretch budget-wise, you can get the 43mm watch separately here at Citizen for $495. It features Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hawkeye, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, Black Panther, and Dr. Strange in gold on a sleek black dial with the tagline “We Are Legendary.” Note that only 1300 watches will be made, and each will come with a commemorative pin. The unique issue number is engraved on the case back.

The Collector’s Set will also come with a certificate of authenticity as well as a special edition commemorative print created by legendary comic book artist Adam Kubert and colorist Laura Martin as a free gift.

The MCU reveals its Top 85 moments

Taking a look at the 52 minutes, this 14 second video highlights just how many unforgettable moments have already taken place in the MCU. What makes the compilation extra special is the theme music for each film also plays during the footage. An example is Henry Jackman’s soundtrack to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the iconic Avengers tune that debuted in the 2012 movie.

Some of the biggest moments come around the halfway point in the video, with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes falling to Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and making a comeback in Avengers: Endgame. The latter movie finally delivered the infamous “Avengers Assemble” line from Captain America, something Marvel fans had been waiting over a decade for. Unfortunately, it also saw Iron Man sacrifice his life to stop the Mad Titan.

What’s up next for the MCU?

With only Deadpool & Wolverine as the lone Marvel movie released in 2024, next year is shaping up to be a big rebound year for the MCU. 2025 sees the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which officially welcomes the FF into the MCU after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox. There’s also Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, with Marvel going back to releasing three movies in theaters.

Mahershala Ali’s Blade is also tentatively on the docket, though the film has seen a number of delays and changes in directors and direction behind the scenes. On the Disney+ side of things, we have Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart.