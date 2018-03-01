Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Trailer Brings Two Worlds Together

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger TV series has been flying under the radar on its way to premiere day this June. However, this latest trailer above presents a very intriguing picture of what the series will be about. Watch it for yourself!

This new promo depicts the two very different life paths that Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) are on, before a dark twist of fate brings them together as the symbiotic superpowered duo, Cloak and Dagger (respectively).

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are some great details in the split-screen footage that this trailer uses. The show thwarts the usual expectations by having the black character in a more suburban upbringing, while the white character is a from a clearly poorer background. Tyrone is seen trying live a seemingly lonely life at a prestigious school (judging by the jacket), while Tandy commits petty theft and pick-pocketing to make her money. The New Orleans cemetery scene where the characters cross paths, suggests both have suffered some kind of major death an loss in their respective lives. In this Marvel Cinematic Universe telling, Tyrone and Tandy will also be romantically linked, as is suggested at the end of the promo, where the are clearly fascinated by the light and dark appeal between them.

In many ways, a Marvel series on Freeform faces a lot of the same challenges that Runaways did, airing on Hulu. However, Runaways proved worthy of the investment in Hulu for newcomers – Freeform will be easier (and cheaper) to access for those with cable, so if the show is well done, it should be able to pull a respectable audience.

Cloak & Dagger premieres on Freeform starting Thursday, June 7th.