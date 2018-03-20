Marvel’s June Highlights: ‘Infinity Countdown,’ ‘Hunt for Wolverine’ and More

Marvel Comics has released its June 2018 solicitations and they are packed with exciting new stories for Marvel fans to look forward to.

Among the highlights is Wakanda Forever: Amazing Spider-Man #1. The issue sees the Dora Milaje warriors of Wakanda teaming up with Spider-Man in the first of a series of team-up issues featuring the Dora.

June also sees several “fresh start” relaunches for Marvel’s core Avengers heroes. Jason Aaron and Mike Del Mundo launch their new Thor series with the first issues. The new series restores the Odinson to his former stature as the worthy Thor and sets him on new adventures across the Marvel universe.

Tony Stark also returns to his former place in the Marvel Universe in Tony Stark: Iron Man #1 from writer Dan Slott and artist Valerio Schiti. After nearly dying, Tony is ready to look towards the future – as usual – and get back to work as Iron Man.

Following the Hulk’s return in the pages of Avengers: No Surrender, Al Ewing and Joe Bennett launch Immortal Hulk #1. The new series puts a horror genre lens on as it looks towards the Hulk as a kind of undying curse afflicting Bruce Banner.

Deadpool also gets a new start with writer Skottie Young and artist Nic Klein as Wade Wilson returns to the mercenary game. Deadpool also gets deadly with the launch of the new Deadpool: Assassin miniseries from Cullen Bunn and Mark Bagley.

Also launching this month are Multiple Man, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Marvel Rising, and The Sentry, plus the continuation of the Hunt for Wolverine miniseries as well as the Infinity Countdown event and its tie-ins. And while Avengers: No Surrender may have ended, the story continues for Pietro Maximoff in Quicksilver: No Surrender.

Wakanda Forever: Amazing Spider-Man #1

WAKANDA FOREVER:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1

Nnedi Okorafor (W) • ALBERTO JIMÉNEZ ALBURQUERQUE (A)

Cover by Terry Dodson

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA (1 OF 3)

PART ONE OF A THREE-PART STORY THAT SEES THE DORA MILAJE TEAM UP WITH THE MARVEL U!

The blockbuster Black Panther film has everyone talking about Wakanda’s best warriors, the fierce Dora Milaje! Now witness the Dora outside of Wakanda – and in Spider-Man’s world! When the Dora catch wind of a Wakandan threat causing trouble in New York, they’ll leap into action – with or without their king. Don’t miss Okoye, Ayo and Aneka on a globe-trotting mission to protect the realm at any cost. WAKANDA FOREVER starts here!

40 PGS./ one-shot /Rated T …$4.99

Thor #1

THOR #1

JASON AARON (W) MIKE DEL MUNDO & CHRISTIAN WARD (A)

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISTIAN WARD

CONNECTING HAMMER VARIANT COVER BY JAMES HARREN (1 OF 5)

CONNECTING PARTY VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS (1 OF 3)

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

B&W REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

JASON AARON & MIKE DEL MUNDO TAKE THE PRINCE OF ASGARD IN A WHOLE NEW DIRECTION!

Thor Odinson has regained his mantle – and with it, a wild new world of trouble on his mighty hands! The artifacts of Asgard have been scattered across the earth, and to reclaim them, Thor will have to face some ugly truths. Like the production cost of hundreds of new hammers! And the Thunder God is going to need every last one of them if he’s going to stop the unstoppable Juggernaut. Jason Aaron takes the Prince of Asgard in a whole new direction with YOUNG GUN artist Mike Del Mundo joining him at the helm! And don’t miss the latest chapter of the King Thor saga with acclaimed BLACK BOLT artist Christian Ward, as the Thor of the far future encounters an old friend who’s undergone some startling changes.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Thor #2

THOR #2

JASON AARON (W) • MIKE DEL MUNDO (A/C)

YOUNG GUN VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO JR.

CONNECTING HAMMER VARIANT COVER BY JAMES HARREN (2 OF 5)

REUNION FROM HEL!

The sons of Odin ride again! In the land of the dead, Thor is reunited with his long-lost brother, Balder, the King of Hel, just in time to face the Fire Goblin armies of the Queen of Cinders, as the War of the Realms continues to burn its way across all creation. Plus Loki! Thori the Hel-hound! Skurge with a really big gun! Monster trucks! And more!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Tony Stark: Iron Man #1

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #1

DAN SLOTT (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A)

Cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID AJA

CONNECTING PARTY VARIANT BY KAARE ANDREWS (3 OF 3)

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TAKE FLIGHT WITH DAN SLOTT & VALERIO SCHITI!

From the cusp of tomorrow’s dreams to the forefront of imagination, one man always soars on the cutting edge of adventure!

You know his name. Tony Stark is Iron Man.

And Iron Man…is an idea. Always changing. Always evolving. An idea without limit!

Take wing with DAN SLOTT (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN) and Valerio Schiti (GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) as they propel the ultimate Self-Made Hero to new heights of inventiveness!

Tony Stark is Iron Man. The future is now. Strap in!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Immortal Hulk #1

IMMORTAL HULK #1

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A)

Cover by ALEX ROSS

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY SAL BUSCEMA

B&W REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY SAL BUSCEMA

VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY DALE KEOWN

CONNECTING PARTY VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS (2 OF 3)

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A NEW SERIES BY AL EWING & JOE BENNETT!

HORROR HAS A NAME.

You’d never notice the man. He doesn’t like to be noticed. He’s quiet. Calm. Never complains. If someone were to walk up and shoot him in the head… all he’d do is die.

Until night falls. And someone else gets up again.

The man’s name is Banner.

The horror is THE IMMORTAL HULK.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Deadpool #1

DEADPOOL #1

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO

VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

B&W REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

YOUNG VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JEROME OPENA

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MERCIN’ FOR A LIVING!

Skottie Young and Nic Klein bring you the craziest tales of the Regeneratin’ Degenerate yet! It’s been a while since Deadpool’s had to merc to make ends meet, but things are tough all over. While Deadpool tries to get his humble mercenary-for-hire business back off the ground, a catastrophic threat so unfathomably huge, so mind-breakingly cataclysmic it defies description, is heading toward Earth, and there’s only ONE PERSON WHO CAN STOP IT!!!

Oh no, wait…it’s not Wade, is it? Oh, %$@#. It’s Wade.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Ant-Man and the Wasp #1 & #2 (of 5)

ANT-MAN & THE WASP #1 & 2 (of 5)

MARK WAID (W) • JAVIER GARRON (A)

CoverS by DAVID NAKAYAMA

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

ISSUE #1 – VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

ISSUE #1 – BLANK & MOVIE VARIANT COVERS ALSO AVAILABLE

A NEW SERIES FROM MARK WAID & JAVIER GARRON!

Wasp was just trying to help Ant-Man get home to Earth to see his daughter…but a little problem got in the way. Very little. Subatomic, in fact, as Scott Lang was lost in the vast spaces between atoms! Now, Nadia is his only hope of rescue…if only he would listen long enough for her to save them! From master storyteller Mark Waid (CAPTAIN AMERICA, CHAMPIONS) and Marvel Young Gun artist Javier Garrón (SECRET WARRIORS, STAR-LORD) comes a story of a big journey getting smaller all the time!

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

Multiple Man #1 (of 5)

MULTIPLE MAN #1 (OF 5)

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (W) • ANDY MACDONALD (A)

Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

Variant cover by Dave Johnson

VARIANT COVER BY LARRY STROMAN

MATTHEW ROSENBERG & ANDY MACDONALD BRING MULTIPLE MAN BACK FROM THE DEAD…SORT OF…MAYBE?

A handful of people’s favorite X-Man – Jamie Madrox – was alive for a while. Then he was dead. Now he’s not. But he will be again if he doesn’t kill himself trying to make sure he doesn’t die. It makes sense when you read it. Trust us. In his fight to not die, Jamie has stumbled across a threat even greater than his own death, but fixing it might make it worse. Can he save the world from himself?

On top of all that, the X-Men are mad at him now, and a mysterious new group of foes is after him, too. We can’t tell you who they are, but they’re pretty great.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Deadpool: Assassin #1 adn #2 (of 6)

DEADPOOL: ASSASSIN #1 (of 6)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Regeneratin’ Degenerate and his old pal Weasel are back, and they’re imposing their special brand of justice on any other killers for hire who don’t live up to their moral code — starting with a dangerous operation that’ll take Deadpool into the heart of a castle filled with ninja…WHO WILL STAB DEADPOOL MULTIPLE TIMES IN THIS ISSUE! Ouch! And that says nothing of the emotional damage the Merc with the Mouth is constantly grappling with… Leave the kiddos at home, True Believers, ’cause “Killer” Cullen Bunn and “Never Misses His” Mark Bagley are bringing you mercenary action as you like it — bombastic, badass, and, of course, bloody!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DEADPOOL: ASSASSIN #2 (of 6)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

• Deadpool’s quest to beat the rest continues, and this time he’s squaring off against the Assassins Guild in the Big Easy!

• The Merc with the Mouth’s healing factor will get put to the ultimate test when he’s pitted against the knife-wielding speedster called HARVESTER!

• But even if he’s lucky enough to survive that encounter, Deadpool’s actions in this very comics mag will align more than one ne’er-do-well against him…and Harvester’ll look like a walk in the park!

Marvel Rising: Alpha #1

MARVEL RISING: ALPHA #1

DEVIN GRAYSON (W) • MARCO FAILLA (A)

Cover by GURIHIRU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY RIAN GONZALES (1 OF 4)

VARIANT COVER BY STACY LEE

This summer, SQUIRREL GIRL meets MS. MARVEL – for the very first time! When Doreen Green (also known as the Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) volunteers as head counselor for an extracurricular computer programming class, little does she know that junior counselor Kamala Khan moonlights as crimefighting super hero Ms. Marvel! But this coding configuration is more than just ones and zeros when a mysterious new super villain shows her face! Will our heroes be able to save the day without blowing their secret identities? Join Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl (with some special guest appearances) as they learn what it truly takes to become the next generation of Marvel heroes!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

The Sentry #1

THE SENTRY #1

JEFF LEMIRE (W) • KIM JACINTO (A)

Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Variant cover by Kim Jacinto

VARIANT COVER BY PYEONG JUN JEONG

THE GOLDEN GUARDIAN IS BACK! FRESH FROM THE PAGES OF DOCTOR STRANGE…

…but is that really such a good thing?

The greatest hero that the Marvel Universe ever forgot has returned! The Sentry – shining sentinel with the power of a thousand exploding suns – is back from the dead, but his troubled mind is far from finding peace. By day, he trudges through a mundane life as Bob Reynolds; at night, the Sentry soars across a gleaming, perfect skyline. But how much of the Sentry’s dual existence is real? And what of his dark other self, the Void?

Jeff Lemire (MOON KNIGHT, Black Hammer) returns to Marvel and unites with Kim Jacinto (AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER) for this mind-bending series that will shake the Sentry, and the Marvel Universe, to its foundations.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Doctor Strange #1

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

MARK WAID (W) • JESúS SAIZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL’OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY Chris Bachalo

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

NEW SPELLS, ALLIES & ENEMIES IN THIS NEW SERIES FROM MARK WAID & JESUS SAIZ!

SORCERER SUPREME…OF THE GALAXY!

The Eye of Agamotto is closed! Doctor Stephen Strange has lost his connection to the Earth’s arcane power, and he can’t wait to recover while nightmares press against the seams of our reality. Tony Stark offers a 21st-century solution: When astral travel fails, try astronautical travel. Enter Doctor Strange: Space-Explorer Supreme! New spells, allies and enemies – new and old – await Strange beyond the stars, along with corners and secrets of the Marvel Universe seen here for the first time! Space is endless, but time is short. After years of threats, Stephen’s bill for magic use is coming due – who will come to collect?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Doctor Strange #2

DOCTOR STRANGE #2

MARK WAID (W) • JESúS SAIZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

IN SPACE, EVEN THE HOARY HOSTS OF HOGGOTH CAN’T HEAR YOU SCREAM…

• Stephen Strange is a little out of his element traveling the galaxy – and it shows!

• Powerless, friendless and far from home, Doctor Strange is just an Earthling who needs to convince a stranger that he’s worth saving.

• Meanwhile, a hostile civilization discovers Earth’s existence, and a new adversary to his wanton, unpaid spell-casting.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Hunt for Wolverine: Adamantium Agenda #2 (of 4)

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: ADAMANTIUM AGENDA #2 (of 4)

TOM TAYLOR (W) • R.B. SILVA (A)

Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA

THE ORIGINAL NEW AVENGERS ARE JOINED BY A NEW ALLY!

• After the explosive events of the last issue, will our heroes be able to recover?

• TONY STARK has been keeping a secret, and it’s about to catch up to him…

• The trail leads to one of the X-MEN’S greatest foes!!!!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Hunt for Wolverine: Claws of a Killer #2 (of 4)

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: CLAWS OF A KILLER #2 (of 4)

MARIKO TAMAKI (W) • BUTCH GUICE (A)

Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY BUTCH GUICE

ZOMBIES, ZOMBIES and EVEN MORE ZOMBIES!

• This is what DAKEN, SABRETOOTH AND LADY DEATHSTRIKE are up against int eh small town of Maybelle…

• …But who is responsible for the grotesque transformation of this peaceful town?

• And what happens when one of our intrepid villains gets bitten?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Hunt for Wolverine: Mystery in Madripoor #2 (of 4)

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: MYSTERY IN MADRIPOOR #2 (of 4)

JIM ZUB (W) • THONY SILAS (A)

Cover by GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

ONE X-MAN DOWN, FIVE TO GO!

• The new Femme Fatales claim their first victim (but not their last)!

• What is Magneto’s connection to Logan’s disappearance?

• Can Storm, Kitty, Domino and Jubilee survive when the whole city is hunting them?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Hunt for Wolverine: Weapon Lost #2 (of 4)

HUNT FOR WOLVERINE: Weapon Lost #2 (of 4)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MATTEO BUFFAGNI (A)

Cover by GREG LAND

Variant Cover by MATTEO BUFFAGNI

A HOT LEAD ON LOGAN!

• DAREDEVIL and his squad of ace detectives – FRANK McGEE, MISTY KNIGHT and CYPHER – continue their search for the missing WOLVERINE, hoping to stir up a lead by questioning folks in the MARVEL UNIVERSE who might have a grudge against Logan.

• In other words… half the MARVEL UNIVERSE!

• But when their investigation hits pay dirt, the squad starts to think they might just wrap things up more quickly than they ever imagined.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Infinity Countdown #4 (of 5)

INFINITY COUNTDOWN #4 (of 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • AARON KUDER, MIKE HAWTHORNE

& MIKE DEODATO JR. (A)

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER (4 OF 5)

TURK HOLDS INFINITY VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

Ultron has long wished to take over all there is and replace it with only Ultron…but now armed with an Infinity Stone, he has never been closer to his goal. With the Guardians falling apart, who can step forward to stop the singularity from overwhelming everything?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Infinity Countdown: Black Widow #1

INFINITY COUNTDOWN: BLACK WIDOW #1

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Nik Virella (A)

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant Cover by BILL SEINKIEWICZ

Young Guns Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Given the incredibly powerful Space Stone to look after by an old friend, Black Widow has no intention of letting it fall into the wrong hands…but is even the top espionage agent in the world ready to handle cosmic responsibility?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Infinity Countdown: Darkhawk #2 and #3 (of 4)

INFINITY COUNTDOWN: DARKHAWK #2 & 3 (of 4)

CHRIS SIMS & CHAD BOWERS (W) • GANG HYUK LIM (A)

CoverS by SKAN

ISSUE #2 – Headshot Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Darkhawk takes to the spaceways, determined to take down the Fraternity of Raptors and save the brother of his good friend Nova, A.K.A. Richard Rider, but the Raptors have a few new tricks up their sleeves that he might not be ready for…

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

Infinity Countdown: Champions #1 (of 2)

INFINITY COUNTDOWN: CHAMPIONS #1 (OF 2)

JIM ZUB (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A)

Cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEODATO JR.

Spinning out from the fallout of the battle for the Power Stone in the pages of Infinity Countdown!

The Champions head to space to save the Nova Corps and stop Warbringer, but other forces are moving against them… These young heroes are in for the fight of their lives!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Quicksilver: No Surrender #2 (of 5)

QUICKSILVER:

NO SURRENDER #2 (of 5)

SALADIN AHMED (W) • ERIC NGUYEN (A)

COVER BY MARTIN SIMMONDS

RACING OUT OF THE PAGES OF

“AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER”!

• Even at the best of times, Pietro Maximoff has found a way to become his own worst enemy. And as he fights for survival alone, at the edge of reality, his personal demons loom larger than ever.

• Can Quicksilver overcome his flaws and find his way home? Or is he doomed to be lost forever?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99