Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Full Footage Description

Sony Pictures took a swing through the multiverse with exclusive footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse during a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Producers and co-writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller introduced the first 15 minutes of the two-part sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, revealing unfinished footage featuring multiversal Spider-heroes Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man of the year 2099 (Oscar Isaac), and the Jessica Drew Spider-Woman (Issa Rae), who will unite on a "crazy, dimension-hopping adventure." ComicBook was in attendance for a firsthand, detailed account of the screened footage.

On Earth-65, the Gwen Stacy Spider-Woman sneaks through the window of her apartment building. She hides her Spider-suit from her father, police captain George Stacy. "We caught a break in the Spider-Man case," he tells Gwen, who returns to her room and secretly tunes into a police scanner.

There's a hostage situation at the Guggenheim Museum. The Vulture! Looking like Leonardo da Vinci's version of the classic Spider-Man villain, the Vulture is an Italian man who speaks in stylized subtitles.

Gwen suits up and swings into action. She quips the Vulture is a "Renaissance man." Adrian Toomes has lethal claws, a 40-foot wingspan of razor blade-sharp wings, and modern weaponry like green-glowing drones. After an airborne battle, Spider-Gwen gets pinned by Vulture and is about to be cut to shreds. "This is THE dumbest way to die!"

Suddenly, a multiversal portal opens. A glowing red web shoots out. Leaping out from another dimension is Miguel O'Hara, the technologically advanced Spider-Man of Earth-298. Gwen asks her rescuer if he's 'the Blue Panther.' Gwen and Miguel double team-attack Vulture. Miguel begrudgingly asks Lyla, his virtual assistant, to send backup – he grumbles again through gritted teeth, 'Call for backup!'

Jessica Drew, another Spider-Woman, rides out of the portal on a super-spy motorcycle. She wears a two-toned suit of red and black. When Gwen notices her big belly, Jessica proudly says she's five months pregnant. Her unnamed partner wants the sex to be a surprise. Gwen, in awe, asks, "Will you adopt me?"

Outside, Miguel wrestles with the Vulture high in the air. In shadow, he bares fang-like teeth. Interrupted by a police helicopter, the fleeing Vulture knocks it out of the sky.

The helicopter falls, tumbling down towards a crowd of onlookers below. Gwen, Miguel, and Jessica race into action: Gwen does a dazzling, dizzying move as she leaps over the helicopter's blades, spinning a web to catch the quickly-dropping copter. Miguel and Jessica help slow its descent with webs. Together, the trio catches the helicopter in a web before it can crush the crowd of people on the ground.

In the wreckage, Gwen stumbles – exhausted. She tries to catch her breath when a shadowy figure sneaks behind her. It's her father, gun drawn. "You are under arrest for the murder of Peter Parker!"

Trapped, Gwen unmasks, revealing her secret identity. "I thought about telling you. You can see why I didn't want to tell you."

Captain Stacy reads his daughter her rights. "I didn't hurt Peter. I didn't! I didn't know it was him," Gwen says. "I didn't have a choice."

Desperately, Gwen tells Captain Stacy, "I'm not a murderer. I'm your daughter!" Before she can be arrested, Miguel saves Gwen – again – with a futuristic device that harmlessly traps Captain Stacy in a force field bubble.

Seeing she's upset, a maternal Jessica doesn't want to leave Gwen behind. Miguel opens a portal. Miguel gives Gwen a temporal wrist device. She looks at it and considers going with them. Before Gwen can make a decision, we cut to – BROOKLYN. Earth-610.

Miles Morales is Spidey-ing around and having a blast in his updated red-and-black Spider-Man suit. But he's late. Miles' parents, Rio (Luna Lauren Vélez) and Jefferson (Brian Tyree Henry), meet with his guidance counselor. "My job is to capture your personal universe on this piece of paper that's blank. And he's got to decide if it's going to commit himself to his future, or whatever he's doing instead of being here," the counselor says.

Miles wants to attend a top physics program at Columbia University, but he has "OK" grades after missing classes. Columbia's quantum research is the key to figuring out how to open doors to other dimensions.

"You all got me into this school because you thought I could do something special. And now I think so too," Miles says. "And the special thing I want to do is this. There are people out there who can teach me the things I want to learn. But they aren't all in Brooklyn."

Suddenly, something triggers Miles' Spider-Sense. He makes an excuse and rushes out. "Your son is lying to you," the guidance counselor tells Rio. "And I know you know it.'"

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.