‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Season 3 Featurette Highlights Return of the Kingpin

A newly released Daredevil Season Three featurette puts the spotlight on scheming archfoe the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), who plots an escape from prison and his meticulous revenge on the superhero and secret alter ego Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox).

“The driving force behind everything this season is this idea that this man must be stopped once and for all, even if it costs me my everlasting soul,” Cox says of his disillusioned crimefighter, who unleashes his darker side as he distances himself from Matt Murdock.

Since his defeat and incarceration at the hands of Daredevil in Season One, Fisk has been ousted as New York’s de facto kingpin of crime.

When he turns snitch to facilitate the protection of his beloved Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer), who is wanted by the federal government, Fisk is freed from prison — signaling a call to arms for Matt and close friends Foggy (Elden Henson) and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll).

“Just the mention of Wilson Fisk is so frightening and sinister,” Cox says. “The character that Vincent created has become so iconic. To have him back is absolutely thrilling. It’s such a great rivalry between the two of us.”

New showrunner Erik Oleson praises the “phenomenally talented” D’Onofrio, who this season suits up in the Marvel villain’s famed pearl white suit. “We see his downfall in Season One, now we’re going to see the return and the rise of Kingpin,” Oleson says.

“Since the first season, people have been waiting for it,” D’Onofrio adds. “So they’re just gonna f—ing flip.”

D’Onofrio previously teased a season that will “blow the fans away.”

“We’ve already shot some things that are just going to be neat for the fans,” he told Collider. “There’s some awesome things that are very much in the history of Fisk and Daredevil, that people have been waiting for. … I think they’re gonna be very happy.”

The star explained his role this season is “different, but it’s very Fisk.” His volatile and calculating master planner is “still very emotional” as he grows into the cold crime lord from the comic books.

“The character is evolving,” D’Onofrio said. “His whole deal is based on emotion, so we’re taking him down that role further.”

Daredevil Season Three premieres October 19 exclusively on Netflix.