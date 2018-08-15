This Supercut of Annoyed Marvel and DC Superheroes Will Make Your Day

The superheroes of Marvel and DC’s movie worlds may frequently save the day but that doesn’t mean they aren’t just like the rest of us. Yes, that’s right, even heroes sometimes get annoyed and this fan-made supercut of those moments might be the best thing you’ll see all day.

Created by a fan named Gabi on Twitter, the short video features shots of some of the MCU and DCEU’s biggest heroes undeniably sick of it — whatever “it” may be. From Gamora’s realization that she’s going to die surrounded by “some of the biggest idiots in the galaxy” to Ned giving Peter Parker some unwanted advice about being himself, the heroes are definitely not having their most heroic moments. Check it out below.

superheroes being 178% done with everyone and everything with wii music playing in the background pic.twitter.com/CSy3HL6CWe — gabi (@harleivy) August 14, 2018

The video, which is set to Wii music and has fitting bits of dialogue sprinkled through, is pretty perfect but as some on Twitter noticed, it’s not just the individual expressions that are funny, but the number of times Tony Stark/Iron Man is featured in the video. There’s also a great moment of Superman lying face down on the ground, showing that even the Man of Steel has moments when he just can’t even.

Of course, at least for Superman, those moments are probably few and far between and when it comes to Man of Steel star Henry Cavill, he’s certainly not over playing Superman, either. Last month, Cavill shared that he’d love to see Superman: For Tomorrow adapted into a movie and back in April told Collider that he’d love to Man of Steel 2.

“I’m having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening,” Cavill said. “It is very much in my desire to do a Man of Steel 2, a direct sequel to Man of Steel, and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman’s character that I’m very keen to tell and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

