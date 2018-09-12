All of Marvel’s De-Aged Characters Side by Side With Actor Currently

A Marvel fan has pitted the de-aged versions of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters with the actors portraying them in present day photos.

The technology has been used by Marvel Studios filmmakers in several films. Including Captain America: Civil War, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Captain Marvel, the films have seen Robert Downey Jr., Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Samuel L. Jackson have their appearance given a more youthful look for flashback sequences. In fact, Jackson will have an entire flashback role when Captain Marvel roles around with its 90s setting.

Check out the photo with the de-aged Marvel characters and their respective present-day actors below.

The photo starts with Captain America: Civil War’s sequence which sees Tony Stark showing off technology which allows him to explore the past. He, however, was not in the past for the sequence despite standing near a holographic version of his younger self.

Below the younger Tony Stark is a younger Nick Fury as he will appear in Captain Marvel. The character has yet to lose an eye and pulled from previous films starring Samuel L. Jackson to create the look.

Douglas, of course, has appeared in a several flashback sequences through a pair of Ant-Man movies in which his Hank Pym character built on the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s history and mythology. Finally, Russell finishes the photo at its bottom, having a version of himself 30 years younger crafted for a scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 where his Ego character met Peter Quill’s mother Meredith.

Ant-Man and The Wasp‘s Janet van Dyne actress Pfeiffer is absent from the photo, likely because photos of the actress with the de-aging effect applied have not yet been released outside of movie theaters.

Douglas opened up to Comicbook.com about what the de-aging effect does for his character and possibilities in the future of prequel stories being told.

“Now that I see that you can have the ability to make yourself 40 years younger rather than simply having a flashback in the movie,” Douglas said. “If you can make yourself small and you can make yourself big, I should certainly hope that you can make yourself younger. I wanna give Paul [Rudd] a run for his money! I think it’s time for us to go at it mano-a-mano.”

The next Marvel Studios film to release is Captain Marvel in March, followed by Avengers 4 in May of 2019.