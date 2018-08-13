Marvel Announces They Are Disassembling The X-Men

Marvel is disassembling one of its premier brands, but this time instead of the Avengers, it is The X-Men.

Marvel has been teasing the return of The Uncanny X-Men, but before that, they have to clear the runway so to speak, and it looks like the X-Men will be Disassembled in a new weekly story. X-Men Disassembled is a 10 part weekly series that brings together just about every mutant left in the Marvel universe, and Marvel is saying that it features “an epic tale of mystery and tragic disappearance, with an adventure so earth-shattering, it could very well be the X-Men’s FINAL mission!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well dang, that certainly sounds epic. The new teaser image makes good on that promise, featuring X-Men from all across the Marvel Universe, including Jean Grey, Kitty Pryde, Story, Nightcrawler, Colossus, Banshee, Prestige, Firestar, Sunfire, Multiple Man, Domino, Magik, X-23, Gambit, Jubilee, Forge, Havok, Psylocke, Polaris, Archangel, Northstar, Dazzler and more. You can check out the new teaser below.

The series is being written by Ed Brisson, Kelly Thompson, and Matthew Rosenberg, and will be drawn by Mahmud Asrar, R.B. Silva, and Yildiray Cinar.

“Following UNCANNY X-MEN’s initial announcement at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, Marvel is excited to announce the full UNCANNY X-MEN creative teams! Featuring fan-favorite creators fresh from their own X-projects, UNCANNY X-MEN brings together acclaimed writers Ed Brisson (Extermination), Kelly Thompson (Mr. & Mrs. X) and Matthew Rosenberg (The Punisher, Phoenix Resurrection). The three superstar writers will join forces with all-star artists Mahmud Asrar (X-Men Red), R.B. Silva (X-Men Blue), Yildiray Cinar (Weapon X) and Pere Pérez (Rogue and Gambit),” the official description reads.

“Starting this November, the new ongoing series will launch with Disassembled, a stunning and spectacular 10-part weekly epic. Where the series goes from there? That depends on who survives the experience,” the description adds.

Written by ED BRISSON, KELLY THOMPSON, MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by MAHMUD ASRAR and more (issue #1)

Art by R.B. SILVA (issue #2)

Art by YILDIRAY CINAR (issue #3)

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

On Sale 11/14/18

X-Men Disassembled kicks off on Nov. 14th, and make sure to let us know what you think of the new series in the comments!