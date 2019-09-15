Marvel Makes a Major Change to Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange has long been the sorcerer supreme. His job is protecting the Marvel Universe from mystical threats. In Doctor Strange #19 by Mark Waid and Jesus Saiz, he undergoes a change that may alter his place in the Marvel Universe. A car accident set Stephen Strange on the path to becoming the sorcerer supreme. The accident caused irreparable damage to Strange’s hands. Once a great surgeon, his doctors told him he would never operate again. He sought a cure for his hands from the masters of the mystic arts. Instead, he became the student and heir to the Ancient One, leaving his medical career behind. Now, another car accident has brought Strange’s life full circle.

In Doctor Strange #19, Strange needs his surgical skills again and his spellcraft won’t suffice as a substitute. A young boy sustains grave injuries when a spirit steps in front of his mother’s vehicle, causing a crash. Strange can’t save the boy with magic. He can’t move the child and there’s no time to call a surgeon. Strange takes drastic measures and astral projects into the library of Channok, keeper of forbidden spells.

From the Book of Even Odds, Strange takes a spell of restoration that will either heal his broken hands, sever his ties to magic, or worse. Despite knowing his responsibility is to the greater good, Strange rolls the dice. The results at first seem to be not in Strange’s favor:

But after his hands disintegrate, they begin to reform. The spell restores Strange’s hands as good as new. Strange performs surgery for the first time in years, using magic for light and as an anesthetic. He saves the boys life and for the first time since becoming sorcerer supreme, he’s left with the possibility of returning to surgical practice.

But Channok warned strange that the spell would come at a price. How that payment will take form remains a mystery for now. A new Doctor Strange series from Waid and artist Kev Walker will explore the ramifications of Strange’s choice further. Launching with a new #1 issue in December, the series bears the subtitle “Surgeon Supreme.” You can check out the cover and the solicitation information below.

DR. STRANGE #1

Written by MARK WAID

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The impossible has happened! Doctor Strange’s hands have been healed, restoring his surgical skills – but now he’s being torn between his obligations as the Sorcerer Supreme and as a neurosurgeon. And when he’s forced to choose which vows to uphold, who suffers most for it? After all, magic always has a cost…Be here for a brand new era of magic…and horror from Mark Waid (HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE) and Kev Walker (BLACK PANTHER)!