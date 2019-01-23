Unboxing ‘Marvel HeroClix: Earth X’

WizKids is back with a brand new Marvel HeroClix set, and ComicBook.com is taking a look inside to see what it has to offer.

The new set is Marvel HeroClix: Earth X, inspired by the classic Marvel Comics story set on an alternate Earth where the Terrigen Mists transformed all of humanity and changed the world’s future forever.

The set actually splits its focus between characters from Earth X and classic Spider-Man characters, especially Spider-Man villains. There are lots of Sinister Six and Sinister Syndicate members here, as well as several characters who were key to the events of The Clone Conspiracy.

The set also features new equipment, offering new ways to customize practically any HeroClix team.

Booster 1

In our first booster, we pulled our first Super Rare, the Loki of Earth X, who can be seen front and center in the image above.

On the left side, you can see Earth X’s Spiders-Man and Spider-Man. On the right, there’s the new Electro (Francine Frye) and Earth X’s version of the Inhuman called Karnak.

Booster 2

In our second booster, we pulled the common chase figure in this set, Earth X’s Venom, aka May Parker.

We also pulled Earth X’s Madame Hydra, Jennifer Walters, the queen of the Hydra parasite that spread throughout Earth X (more on the Hydra later). She’s a rare figure.

The pack also includes, from Earth X, uncommon Blue Union Jack generic figure and an uncommon The Skull. There’s also a common Morbius.

Booster 3

Our third booster contains Earth X’s version of the mobster Fancy Dan, a rare figure, as well as commons of Earth X’s Spiders-Man and an Earth X Police Sergeant and The Hydra generic.

From Earth-616 we have the classic Spider-Man Vulture, an uncommon figure in the set.

Booster 4

Booster #4 is led by Spider-Man’s dinosaur-man villain Stegron, a rare figure. We also have professional henchman Montan and Spider-Girl as well as Earth-X’s Black Panther and Spider-Man.

Booster 5

We pulled another Super Rare in Booster 5, Earth X’s circus stuntman called Daredevil.

We also got the Earth X versions of Montana and Black Panther, as well as the Earth-616 versions of Silver Sable and Ox.

Booster 6

Booster 6 features Earth X’s Man-Wolf, a rare figure, and Earth X’s Karnak.

From Earth-616, we have Spider-Man villains The Jackal, Sandman, and Rhino.

Booster 7

Booster 7 features a generic The Hydra and a generic Red Union Jack, both from Earth X, as well as Earth X’s Luke Cage. We also got another Morbius.

But stealing the show is the Super Rare Venom figure, which comes with a Venom Symbiote equipment piece that will let you equipment the symbiote to almost any character you want.

Venom and Venom Symbiote

Venom comes in at 75 or 50 points with the Maximum Carnage, Sinister Syndicate, Monster, and Reporter keywords. Both staring lines start with a deadly combination of Charge, Blades/Claws/Fangs, and Exploit Weakness, with Super Senses for defense. After that, Venom replaces those powers with Sidestep, Steal Energy, Combat Reflexes, and Perplex, giving him high survivability and the chance to come back and be a continued nuisance to opponents.

Venom also has three traits. Signature Equipment: Venom Symbiote allows him to start the game with the Venom Symbiote equipment already equipped.

His second trait is Call in Help From the Venomverse, which reads: “Once per turn for all characters with this trait, when Venom hits an opposing character, after resolutions you may roll a d6. 3-6: Place another character whose name includes ‘Venom’ adjacent to Venom.”

His third and final trait is Sinister Six United, which reads, “Stealth, but only if your force has three or more characters. IMPROVED MOVEMENT: Ignores Hindering Terrain, but only if your force has five or more characters. Modify all combat values by +1, but only if your force has exactly six characters.

Here’s the Venom Symbiote:

The equipment piece costs four points and grant its user Plasticity, Shape Change, and the ability to break away automatically.

Booster 8

Back to the boosters! Our ninth eighth pack includes Earth X’s Namor as a rare, Falcon as part of the Hydra, Earth-616’s Fanacy Dan and the Tinkerer, and another Earth X Police Sergeant generic.

Booster 9

Booster 9 contains a rare Spider-Man figure that comes with Spidey’s signature web-shooters. We also pulled Sharon Carter as part of the Hydra and another Red Union Jack generic.

Representing Spidey’s villain, we have the Lizard and Ezekiel Stane.

Booster 10

In our final booster, we pulled Earth X’s Ox, President Osborn, and a The Hydra generic. From Earth-616, we have Vulturion and Montana.

Fast Forces

Finally, we have a look at The Earth X Fast Forces pack. The pack comes with six figures with unique dials that are different from the ones found in the main booster set: Spiders-Man, The Skull, King Britain, President Osborn, Spiders-Man, and Black Panther.

The set also comes with a double-sided map featuring Earth X’s Wakanda on one side and the inside of Stark Tower on the other, as well as everything else you need to get started playing HeroClix.

Marvel HeroClix: Earth X goes on sale February 6th.