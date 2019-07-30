Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Gets Engaged

It looks like 2019 is just getting better and better for Elizabeth Olsen. After starring in the highest-grossing film of all-time at the box office, it seems wedding bells will be in Olsen’s future. According to a new report from PEOPLE, the actress has gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend.

PEOPLE reports Olsen has gotten engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Robbie Arnett. Music lovers may recognize him as the frontman of Milo Greene, and Arnett was first seen out with Olsen back in September 2017.

At this time, no official comment has been given by either Olsen or Arnett. However, fans are already taking to social media to share their congratulations with the happy couple.

Despite making their first public appearance in the Fall of 2017, the couple is said to have been connected romantically since March 2017. The duo were seen in New York City walking arm in arm, but their romance was not made official until later in the year. The pair attended a pre-Emmys party together that September.

This is not the first engagement for Olsen. The actress previously dated Narcos star Boyd Holbrook but ultimately split. The former couple broke off their engagement in 2014 after three years of dating.

While a wedding may be in the future for Olsen, she is keeping busy with work. In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, the star will stay attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Phase IV. Recently, it was announced Scarlet Witch would have part in the sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after starring in her own Disney+ original series titled WandaVision.

