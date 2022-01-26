Eternals 2: Actress Lia McHugh Teases Sequel Ideas

Eternals actress Lia McHugh is taking on the big question: will we get a sequel? Eternals isn’t the usual Marvel Studios film property; not only is it one of the more lackluster Marvel Cinematic Universe films ever released (critically “Rotten”; $400 million on a $200 million budget), the ending of Eternals pretty much leaves it questionable as to whether or not there will be a follow-up film. Well, Lia McHugh (who plays the perennially young “Sprite” in Eternals) didn’t confirm that she and the rest of the cat are coming back for a sequel – but she didn’t cast doubt on it, either.

When doing a recent interview about the future of Sprite in the MCU, Lia McHugh mused about where the first film left Sprite, and if/how she could factor into a sequel. This is what McHugh had to say: “Yes, it’s very exciting. I can’t wait to read the scripts when it happens. It’s probably going to not be for a while, but I’m ready for it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have learned to speak Marvel-lease over the years of the MCU’s run, and based on that dialect, it seems like Lia McHugh just off-handedly admitted that she’s contracted for Eternals 2 (or some kind of return appearance in the MCU), even if the exact timeline for it is still unclear.

(WARNING: Eternals SPOILERS Follow!)

The climax of Eternals saw the family of god-like beings split by loyalty to their mission to help birth new Celestials and their loyalty to Earth and its protection. Sprite sided with Ikaris in sacrificing Earth to birth a new Celestial; when the effort failed, Sersei used the power of the Uni-Mind to turn Sprite into a normal human. Meanwhile, the Eternals that stood against their creators and remained on Earth (Phastos, Sersei, Kingo) were taken from Earth for judgment by the Celestial Arishem the Judge; Thena, Makkari, and Druig link up with Thanos’ brother Eros (Harry Styles) to try and deal with that family issue.

Within that framework, it’s hard to see where Sprite fits into the MCU next. Lia McHugh doesn’t have any idea either, telling Comic Book Movie that, “I’m not sure. I’m not sure if she has powers, if she doesn’t have them, so I’m not sure what she could do to help. I would think she would want to help her family. I feel like especially because I think she owes them one.”

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+.